OSU women's basketball sweeps Big 12 weekly honors

Oklahoma State’s women’s basketball team swept the Big 12’s Week 11 awards with Natasha Mack being named the player of the week and Lexy Keys being tabbed as the league’s freshman of the week, it was announced Monday.

Selected by a five-person media panel, the honor marks the third of the season and fourth career honor for Mack. Keys was recognized for the second time.

The duo helped the Cowgirls to a pair of victories last week, extending OSU’s winning streak to five in a row to reach the 10-win plateau in league play for the first time since 2017-18.

Mack averaged 22.5 points and 18.5 rebounds in those wins over Kansas and Oklahoma. She tallied her 12th and 13th double-doubles of the year as well. The Lufkin, Texas native matched her season high with 19 rebounds against Kansas, while scoring 19 points on an 8-of-15 shooting effort. Additionally, she recorded four steals and blocked four shots.

In the win over Kansas, Keys drilled a career-best seven field goals on her way to a career-high 19 points. She matched her career high with four 3-pointers on just six attempts. The Tahlequah native added five points in the win over Oklahoma. Keys also grabbed a career-high 12 rebounds and dished out five assists in the Bedlam victory.

