OSU women's basketball season preview: Cowgirls open Jacie Hoyt era

In her first season, Jacie Hoyt brings energy and enthusiasm to the Oklahoma State women's program.

Hoyt, 35, came to Stillwater from Kansas City. She replaces longtime coach Jim Littell, who spent 17 seasons with the Cowgirls.

With a change in leadership came a turnover in personnel. Only four players return from last year's squad, and Hoyt brought in four fifth-year transfers.

Coach: Jacie Hoyt, first year

2021-22 record: 9-20, 3-15 Big 12

2021-22 finish: Lost to Baylor in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 tournament

Preseason Big 12 poll: Picked to finish ninth by the league's head coaches

Key returners: Jr. G Lexy Keys (10.1 PPG, 2.7 RPG, 1.5 APG); Jr. F Taylen Collins (8.7 PPG, 6.9 RPG, 44.3% FGs); Sr. C Kassidy De Lapp (4.3 PPG, 4.9 RPG, 1.2 BPG)

Key newcomers: UT-Arlington transfer Terryn Milton (11.9 PPG, 4.9 RPG, 4.5 APG); Kansas City transfer Naomie Alnatas (18.6 PPG, 3.8 RPG, 5.3 APG); UT-Arlington transfer Claire Chastain (8.9 PPG, 4.7 RPG, 1.8 APG)

Three storylines

• Establishing a culture

In the first year of a new system, results don't matter as much as the foundation. Hoyt, the daughter of a successful high school coach, is focused on building something special in Stillwater while emphasizing the importance of hard work.

• Relying on returners

Bridging the tenures of two coaches are four players who are familiar with the program, its fanbase and the challenges of the Big 12. That quartet (Kassidy De Lapp, Taylen Collins, Lexy Keys and Macie James) has a combined 247 games of experience.

• Adding productive scorers

Three of the newcomers scored 1,000 career points at their previous stops: Naomie Alnatas at Kansas City, Terryn Milton at UT Arlington and Makyra Tramble at Southwestern Oklahoma State. A fourth, Claire Chastain, totaled 878 points at UT-Arlington.

— Kelly Hines, Tulsa World