OSU women's basketball hosts Northwestern State on Friday

Northwestern State at Oklahoma State
6:30 p.m. Friday, Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater
Records: Northwestern State 1-0, Oklahoma State 1-0
Three storylines
Offensive firepower: The Cowgirls opened with a 95-63 win against UT Rio Grande Valley on Monday, only the seventh time in program history the have scored at least 90 points in the first game of the season. OSU last scored 90 points in consecutive games in December 2017.
Newcomers shine: Seven of the team's new players combined to score 70 points Monday, led by Lior Garzon with 19 points, Claire Chastain with 15 and Terryn Milton with 14.
Scouting the Demons: Northwestern State went 12-14 last season and beat LeTourneau 79-34 on Monday. OSU has won five of six meetings in the series including four in a row.
— Kelly Hines, Tulsa World
