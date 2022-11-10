 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
OSU women's basketball

OSU women's basketball hosts Northwestern State on Friday

  • Updated
  • 0

Northwestern State at Oklahoma State

6:30 p.m. Friday, Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater

Records: Northwestern State 1-0, Oklahoma State 1-0

Three storylines

Offensive firepower: The Cowgirls opened with a 95-63 win against UT Rio Grande Valley on Monday, only the seventh time in program history the have scored at least 90 points in the first game of the season. OSU last scored 90 points in consecutive games in December 2017.

Newcomers shine: Seven of the team's new players combined to score 70 points Monday, led by Lior Garzon with 19 points, Claire Chastain with 15 and Terryn Milton with 14.

Scouting the Demons: Northwestern State went 12-14 last season and beat LeTourneau 79-34 on Monday. OSU has won five of six meetings in the series including four in a row.

People are also reading…

— Kelly Hines, Tulsa World

kelly.hines@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Writer

I have covered college football and college basketball for the Tulsa World since 2012. I spend my spare time as an animal rescue volunteer, focusing on spaying and neutering community cats in the Tulsa area. Phone: 918-581-8452

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Wimbledon in talks to ease rules on white underwear for female players

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert