OSU women win at home over Texas-Arlington
OSU women win at home over Texas-Arlington

  Updated
Lauren Fields scored 23 points Friday night to help lift the Oklahoma State women to a 61-46 victory over Texas-Arlington at Gallagher-Iba Arena.

Lexy Keys added 11 points for OSU, which improved to 5-4 with the victory. Ruthie Udoumoh added eight points and seven rebounds.

The Cowgirls ran off nine straight points in the first quarter to take a 20-8 lead and maintained a 31-23 lead at halftime. UTSA (6-3) scored the first 10 points of the third quarter to take a 33-31 lead, but Keys responded with a 3-pointer to put OSU back ahead 34-33 with 5:31 left in the third, and the Cowgirls did not trail again.

Starr Jacobs led Texas-San Antonio with 14 points. 

OSU is back home on Tuesday to face North Texas in a 1 p.m. start.

OSU 61, UTA 46

TEXAS-ARLINGTON (6-3): Ferrell 2-4 0-0 4, Jacobs 6-12 2-7 14, Benjamin 1-7 2-2 4, Chastain 4-11 0-0 8, Jones 0-1 0-0 0, Halverson 0-3 0-0 0, Hawkins 1-4 2-2 4, Milton 6-9 0-0 12, Turner 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 20-52 6-11 46

OKLAHOMA ST. (5-4): Collins 3-6 0-0 6, Winchester 1-1 0-2 2, Boyd 2-8 1-2 5, Fields 9-24 3-4 23, Notoa 0-8 0-0 0, De Lapp 3-4 0-2 6, James 0-1 0-0 0, Dennis 0-2 0-0 0, Keys 4-11 0-0 11, Mayer 0-1 0-0 0, Udoumoh 3-3 2-4 8, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-69 6-14 61

Texas-Arlington;12;11;14;9;—;46

Oklahoma St.;20;11;14;16;—;61

3-Point Goals: UTA 0-11 (Ferrell 0-2, Benjamin 0-3, Chastain 0-3, Hawkins 0-3), OSU 5-22 (Boyd 0-1, Fields 2-10, Notoa 0-3, Keys 3-8). Assists: UTA 10 (Ferrell 5), OSU 10 (Boyd 6). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: UTA 36 (Team 3-5), OSU 47 (De Lapp 4-8). Total Fouls: UTA 12, OSU 12. Technical Fouls: None. A: 2,073.

