OSU women win 67-50 at SMU
OSU women win 67-50 at SMU

  • Updated
Lauren Fields scored 14 points and N’Yah Boyd added 13 Sunday as the Oklahoma State women knocked off SMU 67-50 in Dallas.

Lexy Keys (10 points) also scored in double-figures for OSU (1-1), while Taylen Collins just missed a double-double with 13 rebounds and nine points. The Cowgirls shot 40.9% (9-for-22) from 3-point range, with Fields and Boyd making three each.

The Cowgirls led 17-8 after one quarter and built the margin to 37-19 by halftime. The lead reached 28 points in the fourth quarter. SMU (1-1) was led by Sydne Wiggins with 14 points while Savannah Wilkinson had 11 points and 11 rebounds.

OSU plays host to Missouri State at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Gallagher-Iba Arena.

— Staff reports

