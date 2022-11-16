OSU women visit Missouri State on Thursday

Oklahoma State at Missouri State
6 p.m. Thursday, Great Southern Bank Arena, Springfield, Missouri
ESPN+
Oklahoma State 3-0, Missouri State 1-1
Three storylines
Off to a hot start: The Cowgirls have won their first three games under Jacie Hoyt, scoring at least 20 points in 10 of 12 quarters and 30 points in three. Eight players have produced at least one double-digit outing and four have scored in double figures in each game.
Remembering the 4: Thursday also marks 11 years since the program lost head coach Kurt Budke, assistant coach Miranda Serna and supporters Olin and Paula Branstetter, who were killed in a plane crash in Arkansas.
Scouting the Bears: Missouri State also has a first-year coach, Beth Cunningham. The Bears were picked to finish sixth in the Missouri Valley. OSU leads the series 10-3, having won six in a row including last year's meeting in Stillwater.
— Kelly Hines, Tulsa World