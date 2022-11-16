 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
OKLAHOMA STATE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

OSU women visit Missouri State on Thursday

  • Updated
  • 0

Oklahoma State at Missouri State

6 p.m. Thursday, Great Southern Bank Arena, Springfield, Missouri

ESPN+

Oklahoma State 3-0, Missouri State 1-1

Three storylines

Off to a hot start: The Cowgirls have won their first three games under Jacie Hoyt, scoring at least 20 points in 10 of 12 quarters and 30 points in three. Eight players have produced at least one double-digit outing and four have scored in double figures in each game.

Remembering the 4: Thursday also marks 11 years since the program lost head coach Kurt Budke, assistant coach Miranda Serna and supporters Olin and Paula Branstetter, who were killed in a plane crash in Arkansas.

Scouting the Bears: Missouri State also has a first-year coach, Beth Cunningham. The Bears were picked to finish sixth in the Missouri Valley. OSU leads the series 10-3, having won six in a row including last year's meeting in Stillwater.

People are also reading…

— Kelly Hines, Tulsa World

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Writer

I have covered college football and college basketball for the Tulsa World since 2012. I spend my spare time as an animal rescue volunteer, focusing on spaying and neutering community cats in the Tulsa area. Phone: 918-581-8452

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Odell Beckham Jr sues Nike for breach of contract

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert