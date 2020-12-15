OSU women take Round 1 in Bedlam, 66-53 as OU rally comes up short

The Sooners, who were playing with six players because of COVID-19 concerns, went on a 14-0 run in the fourth quarter to cut the deficit to 56-46 with 4 minutes remaining, but got no closer the rest of the way.

“Three games in six days with six players is hard. I thought we showed the effects of that tonight,” OU coach Sherri Coale said. “You could see the character of our team in the fourth quarter. A lesser bunch would have just packed it up and said ‘we’ll play another day.’ The character of our guys wouldn’t allow that. I loved our comeback. I loved our fight. That’s the way we’d like to be able to play. You can’t do that for 40 minutes when you’ve got six guys and three games in six days. You have to pick and choose and try to find ways to win. I loved our guts. I loved that comeback and I’m proud of our kids. They’re ready for whatever the world wants to throw at them.”