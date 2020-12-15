OSU women take Round 1 in Bedlam, 66-53 as OU rally comes up short

NORMAN — Oklahoma State jumped out to a 13-2 lead and led by as 24 points en route to a 66-53 win against Oklahoma in the first round of Bedlam on Tuesday night.
The Sooners, who were playing with six players because of COVID-19 concerns, went on a 14-0 run in the fourth quarter to cut the deficit to 56-46 with 4 minutes remaining, but got no closer the rest of the way.
With the loss, OU falls to 1-4 on the season and 0-2 against the Big 12 while Oklahoma State improves to 4-2 and 1-0 in league play.
“Three games in six days with six players is hard. I thought we showed the effects of that tonight,” OU coach Sherri Coale said. “You could see the character of our team in the fourth quarter. A lesser bunch would have just packed it up and said ‘we’ll play another day.’ The character of our guys wouldn’t allow that. I loved our comeback. I loved our fight. That’s the way we’d like to be able to play. You can’t do that for 40 minutes when you’ve got six guys and three games in six days. You have to pick and choose and try to find ways to win. I loved our guts. I loved that comeback and I’m proud of our kids. They’re ready for whatever the world wants to throw at them.”
Ja’Mee Asberry, whose 3-pointer before half gave OSU a 29-20 lead at the break, led the Cowgirls with 19 points. Natasha Mack added 16 points and seven rebounds.
Taylor Robertson led the Sooners with 18 points — 15 coming in the second half. Gabby Gregory added 14 points.
OSU 66, OU 53
OSU (4-2, 1-0): Collins 5-8 2-3 12, Mack 7-14 2-2 16, Reeves 0-1 0-0 0, Asberry 7-14 2-2 19, Keys 2-4 0-0 5, De Lapp 0-0 0-0 0, Sarr 0-0 1-2 1, Winchester 0-0 0-0 0, Dennis 2-3 1-4 5, Fields 2-10 3-4 8, Notoa 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-55 11-17 66
OU (1-4, 0-2): Scott 3-5 0-0 6, Gregory 4-11 5-6 14, Robertson 7-13 0-0 18, Tot 1-12 1-2 3, Vann 5-13 0-0 11, Simpson 0-0 1-4 1, Greer 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 20-55 7-12 53
OSU 15 14 21 16 — 66
OU 8 12 10 23 — 53
3-Point Goals: OSU 5-15 (Asberry 3-6, Keys 1-2, Dennis 0-1, Fields 1-6), OU 6-18 (Gregory 1-3, Robertson 4-8, Tot 0-2, Vann 1-5). Assists: OSU 16 (Asberry 5), OU 9 (Tot 4). Fouled Out: OSU Keys, OU Scott. Rebounds: OSU 34 (Collins 3-8), OU 35 (Vann 6-9). Total Fouls: OSU 15, OU 20. Technical Fouls: None. A: 676.
