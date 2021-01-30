 Skip to main content
OSU women roll to win at Kansas
Lauren Fields had 23 points and Natasha Mack added 21 Saturday to lead the Oklahoma State women to a 75-51 win at Kansas in Lawrence, Kansas.

Fields was 7-for-15 from the field and 9-for-10 from the free-throw line, and also had six rebounds. Mack had a game-high 16 rebounds to record a double-double. She was 10-for-20 from the field, while also blocking six shots and picking up four steals.

The Cowgirls (12-5 overall, 8-3 Big 12) led just 22-20 at halftime, but outscored the Jayhawks 28-11 in the third quarter to take a 50-31 lead entering the final quarter. In that deciding third period, OSU was 10-for-20 from the field while KU was just 4-for-17.

Sophomore Holly Kersgieter, a former Sand Springs standout, led Kansas with 12 points.

The Cowgirls and Jayhawks will meet again on Tuesday, this time in Stillwater. Tipoff is 6:30 p.m.

