OSU women roll past rival OU in Bedlam showdown
Oklahoma State’s women’s basketball team ran its winning streak to five games Saturday with a 91-64 Bedlam win over rival Oklahoma in front of 2,219 fans inside Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater.

The Cowgirls improved to 14-5 overall and 10-3 with their sixth win in their past eight games against OU. The Sooners dropped to 6-9 overall, 3-7 in the Big 12.

After OSU raced out to an 8-2 lead early in the first, OU used a run of its own to take a 15-13 lead. Taylen Collins closed the period with a steal and layup at the other end to give the Cowgirls a three-point advantage through 10 minutes.

Halfway through the second, Neferatali Notoa put OSU in front, 33-22, with a 3 from the top of the key. Notoa extended the margin to 15 with a floater in the lane two minutes later as part of a 16-3 run. Junior Ja’Mee Asberry drilled a 3 as time expired to cap a 29-point quarter for the Cowgirls and send OSU into the half with a 47-29 lead.

OSU scored 19 of the first 23 points in the third quarter as the lead swelled to as many as 32.

Senior Natasha Mack notched her 13th double-double of the season, finishing with 26 points and 18 boards to go with five assists and five blocked shots. With her block total, Mack moved in front of Kaylee Jensen atop the school’s all-time blocks list with 176.

Asberry finished with 22 points and five assists, while Collins added 10 points and sophomore Lauren Fields added 13 points. Notoa scored a career-high 10 points.

Oklahoma’s Madi Williams led all scorers with 29 points and added nine rebounds. She shot 10-for-22 from the field.

OSU plays at Texas on Wednesday night while OU is at home Tuesday night to face Iowa State.

