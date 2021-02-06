OSU women roll past rival OU in Bedlam showdown

Oklahoma State’s women’s basketball team ran its winning streak to five games Saturday with a 91-64 Bedlam win over rival Oklahoma in front of 2,219 fans inside Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater.

The Cowgirls improved to 14-5 overall and 10-3 with their sixth win in their past eight games against OU. The Sooners dropped to 6-9 overall, 3-7 in the Big 12.

After OSU raced out to an 8-2 lead early in the first, OU used a run of its own to take a 15-13 lead. Taylen Collins closed the period with a steal and layup at the other end to give the Cowgirls a three-point advantage through 10 minutes.

Halfway through the second, Neferatali Notoa put OSU in front, 33-22, with a 3 from the top of the key. Notoa extended the margin to 15 with a floater in the lane two minutes later as part of a 16-3 run. Junior Ja’Mee Asberry drilled a 3 as time expired to cap a 29-point quarter for the Cowgirls and send OSU into the half with a 47-29 lead.

OSU scored 19 of the first 23 points in the third quarter as the lead swelled to as many as 32.