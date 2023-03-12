STILLWATER — Jacie Hoyt grabbed the microphone to address the crowd assembled in the O-Club room inside Gallagher-Iba Arena.

The Oklahoma State coach spoke on the success the Cowgirls had this year. The difficulty of building the roster. Her appreciation for the fans who surrounded her. And, just how hard it is to make the NCAA Tournament.

Only 19% of Division I schools claim a bid. And on Sunday evening, Hoyt’s group was part of that 19%.

In a widely expected move, OSU earned a No. 8 seed in the upcoming NCAA Tournament, playing against No. 9 Miami in the first round in Bloomington, Indiana, as part of the Greenville 2 region.

It will be the second tournament appearance for the Cowgirls in the past three years, and the first under new coach Hoyt.

“Going to the NCAA Tournament is something that we all dream of,” Hoyt said Saturday. “That’s the whole point. At the start of the year, that’s what it’s all about, and we get to leave here knowing that we get that opportunity.”

Experts projected the Cowgirls as a No. 8 seed in the tournament entering the week, with OSU sliding down to No. 9 following the Big 12 Tournament in Kansas City this week.

Despite being picked to finish ninth in the conference, the Cowgirls started the season strong, recording a 10-2 nonconference record and finishing 10-8 in the conference in regular-season play. It was highlighted by a season-sweep of Baylor, the first time OSU achieved the feat since 2008.

OSU (21-11, 11-9 Big 12) rebuilt its roster under Hoyt this offseason, bringing in nine transfers led by Naomie Alnatas, who leads the team in scoring with 13.8 a game.

Villanova transfer Lior Garzon (10.9) and UT-Arlington transfer Terryn Milton (10.2) all contribute to the Cowgirls’ success.

Already having an at-large bid likely secured, the Cowgirls entered the Big 12 Tournament as a No. 4 seed, defeating West Virginia before losing to top-ranked Texas in the semifinals.

OSU’s last NCAA Tournament appearance came in 2021 with former coach Jim Littell. Serving as the No. 8 seed, defeating Wake Forest before losing to top-seeded Stanford in the second round.