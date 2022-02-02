OSU women lose to Kansas for second time in less than a week

The Oklahoma State Cowgirls built a 14-point, first-half lead at Kansas Monday night, but the second half was a different matter.

The host Jayhawks outscored OSU by 17 points in the second half to claim a 65-56 win at Lawrence, Kansas. It was the Cowgirls' second loss to the Jayhawks in five days, as KU also won in Stillwater last Saturday, 68-54.

OSU (6-13 overall, 1-9 Big 12) led 15-10 after one quarter and pushed the margin to 33-19 at one point, and 33-25 at halftime. The Cowgirls still led 38-32 with six minutes left in the third period, but KU (14-5, 5-4) scored the last eight points of the quarter to take a 40-38 lead. Kansas then seized control, scoring the first 12 points of the final period to complete a 20-0 run.

Lauren Fields was the only OSU player in double figures, with 19 points. Sand Springs native Holly Kersgieter led Kansas with 19, and Taiyanna Jackson had 18 points and 11 rebounds.

KANSAS 65, OSU 56

OKLAHOMA ST. (6-13): Collins 1-9 1-6 3, De Lapp 3-7 2-4 8, Dennis 3-7 0-0 7, Fields 8-21 2-2 19, Keys 3-10 0-0 8, Jackson 0-2 0-0 0, James 3-9 0-0 7, Winchester 1-1 0-0 2, Notoa 0-3 0-0 0, Garza 0-0 0-0 0, Udoumoh 0-0 2-2 2, Totals 22-69 7-14 56