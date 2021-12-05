OSU women lose 77-66 at Auburn

Lauren Fields scored 20 points but it wasn't enough Sunday as the Oklahoma State women lost 77-66 at Auburn in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

Auburn's Aicha Coulibaly led all scorers with 25 points, and Honesty Scott-Grayson chipped in with 22. Auburn (5-3) led 21-16 after one quarter and 40-31 at halftime. The Cowgirls got within two points at 61-59 with 6:04 to play, but Auburn pulled away late.