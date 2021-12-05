OSU women lose 77-66 at Auburn

Lauren Fields scored 20 points but it wasn't enough Sunday as the Oklahoma State women lost 77-66 at Auburn in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.
Fields was 8-for-16 from the floor. Taylen Collins added 11 points and Macie James 10 for OSU (3-4).
Auburn's Aicha Coulibaly led all scorers with 25 points, and Honesty Scott-Grayson chipped in with 22. Auburn (5-3) led 21-16 after one quarter and 40-31 at halftime. The Cowgirls got within two points at 61-59 with 6:04 to play, but Auburn pulled away late.
AUBURN 77, OSU 66
OKLAHOMA ST. (3-4): Collins 5-7 1-3 11, De Lapp 0-1 5-6 5, James 4-9 2-6 10, Boyd 3-8 0-0 6, Fields 8-16 2-4 20, Reeves 2-6 0-0 4, Winchester 0-0 0-0 0, Dennis 0-0 0-0 0, Keys 0-3 2-2 2, Notoa 0-0 0-2 0, Mayer 3-7 0-0 8, Udoumoh 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-58 12-23 66
AUBURN (5-3): White 0-0 0-2 0, Coulibaly 9-10 6-8 25, Scott-Grayson 9-16 4-5 22, Wells 4-5 5-6 13, Wiggins 1-6 0-0 2, Jordan 4-5 0-1 9, Hughes 2-3 0-0 5, Graves 0-1 0-0 0, Mullins 0-2 1-2 1, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 29-48 16-24 77
Oklahoma St.;16;15;19;16;—;66
Auburn;21;19;16;21;—;77
3-Point Goals_Oklahoma St. 4-16 (James 0-2, Fields 2-7, Reeves 0-1, Keys 0-2, Mayer 2-4), Auburn 3-7 (Coulibaly 1-2, Wiggins 0-3, Jordan 1-1, Hughes 1-1). Assists_Oklahoma St. 9 (Mayer 3), Auburn 10 (Wells 4). Fouled Out_Oklahoma St. De Lapp. Rebounds_Oklahoma St. 30 (De Lapp 3-6), Auburn 32 (Hughes 2-3). Total Fouls_Oklahoma St. 22, Auburn 20. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,873.