OSU women hold on to edge Harvard 71-62 in Mexico tournament

Claire Chastain scored 20 points as Oklahoma State outlasted Harvard, 71-62, on Friday in the Women's Cancun Challenge at the Hard Rock Riviera Maya in Cancun, Mexico.

With their second win in the tournament, the Cowgirls moved to 6-1 on the year; Harvard dipped to 3-3. OSU will now face Purdue at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

In addition to Chastain, Naomie Alnatas finished with 18 points for OSU, including a 4-of-7 effort from beyond the arc, while junior Lexy Keys and sophomore Anna Gret Asi each added 12 in the contest.

The Crimson jumped out to a 14-5 lead before the Cowgirls went on a 13-0 run over the final four minutes of the first quarter to move in front. The Cowgirls opened with the first seven points of the second stanza before Alnatas drilled a 3-pointer to extend the margin into double digits at 28-18 and the Cowgirls led 38-26 at the break.

OSU pushed the margin to 16 early in the third quarter and held a 47-31 advantage with 3:39 to go in the period. Harvard trimmed the deficit to five early in the fourth, then hit a 3-pointer to cut the margin to 62-59 with 2:41 remaining. Keys drilled a 3-pointer on OSU's next trip down the floor and Chastain would connect on a pair of free throws to make it a 67-59 contest with 1:33 remaining.

OKLAHOMA STATE 71, HARVARD 62

HARVARD (3-3): Anderson 3-9 0-0 6, Forbes 9-15 2-3 21, Mullaney 2-13 0-0 6, Turner 5-18 3-5 14, Rodriguez 4-7 4-4 12, Krupa 0-1 0-0 0, Glenn-Bello 1-3 1-1 3, Stauffer 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-66 10-13 62

OKLAHOMA ST. (6-1): Collins 0-5 0-0 0, Alnatas 6-11 2-4 18, Chastain 8-14 3-3 20, Keys 4-9 2-5 12, Milton 0-4 2-4 2, Garzon 1-4 0-0 2, De Lapp 2-4 1-2 5, Asi 4-7 2-2 12, Totals 25-58 12-20 71

Harvard;16;10;16;20;—;62

Oklahoma St.;18;20;14;19;—;71

3-Point Goals: Harvard 4-17 (Forbes 1-4, Mullaney 2-9, Turner 1-2, Rodriguez 0-1, Krupa 0-1), Oklahoma St. 9-27 (Alnatas 4-7, Chastain 1-5, Keys 2-7, Milton 0-1, Garzon 0-3, Asi 2-4). Assists: Harvard 11 (Turner 3), Oklahoma St. 12 (Milton 4). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: Harvard 40 (Anderson 11), Oklahoma St. 38 (Chastain 7). Total Fouls: Harvard 17, Oklahoma St. 16. A: 113.