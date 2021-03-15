OSU women get an 8 seed, will face Wake Forest in first round

Scott Wright The Oklahoman
STILLWATER — The Oklahoma State women’s basketball team earned a No. 8 seed in the NCAA Tournament, opening action against ninth-seeded Wake Forest.
OSU and Wake Forest will play at noon Sunday on ESPN2.
“It’s very exciting,” OSU senior forward Natasha Mack said. “It’s all or nothing.”
With a win, OSU would play the winner between top-seeded Stanford and No. 16 Utah Valley.
NCAA Women's Tournament
Alamo Region
No. 8 OSU vs. No. 9 Wake Forest
Noon, Sunday, ESPN2
