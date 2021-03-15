 Skip to main content
OSU women get an 8 seed, will face Wake Forest in first round
OSU women get an 8 seed, will face Wake Forest in first round

  • Updated
Kansas Oklahoma St Basketball (copy)

Oklahoma State’s Kassidy De Lapp (left) and Natasha Mack celebrate after Oklahoma State defeated Kansas earlier this season. The Cowgirls were selected to play in the NCAA Women’s Tournament on Monday.

 Sue Ogrocki, AP

STILLWATER — The Oklahoma State women’s basketball team earned a No. 8 seed in the NCAA Tournament, opening action against ninth-seeded Wake Forest.

OSU and Wake Forest will play at noon Sunday on ESPN2.

“It’s very exciting,” OSU senior forward Natasha Mack said. “It’s all or nothing.”

With a win, OSU would play the winner between top-seeded Stanford and No. 16 Utah Valley.

NCAA Women's Tournament

Alamo Region

No. 8 OSU vs. No. 9 Wake Forest

Noon, Sunday, ESPN2

A breakdown of the NCAA Women's Tournament.

