OSU wins four straight matches to down OU in Bedlam wrestling

Oklahoma State won seven matches en route to a 24-10 win against Oklahoma in the season’s first Bedlam match Sunday at the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman.
The fifth-ranked Cowboys (8-0, 4-0 Big 12) won seven matches, including bonus-point wins at 165 and 184 pounds, while the No. 19 Sooners (5-4, 2-3 Big 12) claimed victories at 141, 157 and 285 pounds.
The day started with a match at 125 pounds where OU’s Mason Naifeh held strong with No. 19 Trevor Mastrogiovanni but gave up a pair of late takedowns. OSU’s Reece Witcraft scored late to top Tony Madrigal for a 7-4 decision to put the Cowboys up 6-0 early.
The Sooners got on the scoreboard with a dominant performance from No. 8 Dom Demas at 141 pounds. The All-American turned Dusty Hone onto his back in the second period to register a four-point near fall and take control of the match. Demas went on to win via 11-3 major decision and improve to 5-0 all-time in Bedlam matches.
After OSU’s Boo Lewallen won at 149 pounds, Oklahoma got back on track in a thrilling match at 157 pounds between No. 12 Justin Thomas and OSU’s Wyatt Sheets, who was ranked eighth entering the day. The bout moved into sudden victory after both wrestlers won their escape point and tied the match at one after seven minutes. Sheets rode Thomas and then got the escape in TB-1 to take a lead, but Thomas reversed at the last second to win the match 4-3 and cut the deficit to just two at the intermission.
OSU then reeled off four straight wins by Travis Wittlake, Dustin Plott, Dakota Geer and AJ Ferrari to take control.
The Sooners closed the day with a win by freshman heavyweight Josh Heindselman, who defeated Austin Harris in sudden victory, 3-1.