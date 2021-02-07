OSU wins four straight matches to down OU in Bedlam wrestling

Oklahoma State won seven matches en route to a 24-10 win against Oklahoma in the season’s first Bedlam match Sunday at the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman.

The fifth-ranked Cowboys (8-0, 4-0 Big 12) won seven matches, including bonus-point wins at 165 and 184 pounds, while the No. 19 Sooners (5-4, 2-3 Big 12) claimed victories at 141, 157 and 285 pounds.

The day started with a match at 125 pounds where OU’s Mason Naifeh held strong with No. 19 Trevor Mastrogiovanni but gave up a pair of late takedowns. OSU’s Reece Witcraft scored late to top Tony Madrigal for a 7-4 decision to put the Cowboys up 6-0 early.

The Sooners got on the scoreboard with a dominant performance from No. 8 Dom Demas at 141 pounds. The All-American turned Dusty Hone onto his back in the second period to register a four-point near fall and take control of the match. Demas went on to win via 11-3 major decision and improve to 5-0 all-time in Bedlam matches.