OSU wins Bedlam in Tulsa and is headed to a full-capacity O'Brate Stadium

OSU fan and 2008 graduate Johnny Ray said finally getting the chance for a packed house in O’Brate is a special moment for the players, but offering the chance for more people to watch an in-person game during the inaugural season is also a big deal for the fans.

“The people that were able to attend the first game, I’m sure that those tickets will be saved for years to come, because that’s special," Ray said. "I mean, it’s a new ballpark. I’m sure there are fans that went to Allie P. (Reynolds Stadium) when it first opened up, and I’m sure they’ve got those tickets still.”

OSU’s remaining six regular-season games are at home, and playing in a packed stadium for the final stretch will be a nice way to end the regular season heading into the Big 12 tournament that starts on May 26.

“I think it’s huge, actually,” OSU fan Brett Andrew said. “They had a lot of fans that were around the outside perimeter. They were all shoulder to shoulder out there, but you didn’t see a lot (inside). I think it’s going to be nice to have the batters, hitters and people in the dugout surrounded by fans so I think they’ll like that a lot.”

Andrew, a 1995 graduate, bought his season tickets two years ago, and the full capacity will allow him to sit in his actual season-ticket seats for the first time.