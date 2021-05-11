OSU wins Bedlam in Tulsa and is headed to a full-capacity O'Brate Stadium

Oklahoma State ended the regular-season Bedlam series with a 7-3 win over Oklahoma at ONEOK Field on Tuesday in a nonconference game.
The Sooners used nine pitchers who walked a combined 11 batters and hit three. Two of OSU’s runs were scored via bases-loaded walks.
Cade Cabbiness had three RBIs and two hits for the Cowboys (28-15-1, 11-11 Big 12). OSU finished with seven hits while six Cowboy pitchers allowed eight OU hits. Peyton Graham hit the game’s only home run. OSU shortstop Hueston Morrill pitched in the bottom of the eighth inning.
OSU went through a rough patch in the past month but has won four of its past five games, including two blowout wins at Kansas and two wins against OU (24-23, 8-11). The Cowboys will try to keep winning to close out the final six games of the regular season in a packed O’Brate Stadium for the first time after OSU announced on Sunday that the remaining spring sports schedule will have full capacity.
OSU’s first official game in O’Brate was the 7-2 win over Little Rock in front of a limited capacity crowd. The 2,635 fans who were in attendance made their presence known as they witnessed history in OSU’s $60 million stadium, but the ballpark’s debut was nothing like it would have been if the COVID-19 pandemic hadn’t rocked the sports world.
O’Brate has a capacity of 3,500 fans that can be extended up to 8,000. The Cowboys could have their first true sold-out crowd of the season when they host Baylor at 6 p.m. on Friday to kick off three consecutive home games against the Bears. Former President George W. Bush will throw out the ceremonial first pitch when OSU hosts New Orleans on May 20.
OSU fan and 2008 graduate Johnny Ray said finally getting the chance for a packed house in O’Brate is a special moment for the players, but offering the chance for more people to watch an in-person game during the inaugural season is also a big deal for the fans.
“The people that were able to attend the first game, I’m sure that those tickets will be saved for years to come, because that’s special," Ray said. "I mean, it’s a new ballpark. I’m sure there are fans that went to Allie P. (Reynolds Stadium) when it first opened up, and I’m sure they’ve got those tickets still.”
OSU’s remaining six regular-season games are at home, and playing in a packed stadium for the final stretch will be a nice way to end the regular season heading into the Big 12 tournament that starts on May 26.
“I think it’s huge, actually,” OSU fan Brett Andrew said. “They had a lot of fans that were around the outside perimeter. They were all shoulder to shoulder out there, but you didn’t see a lot (inside). I think it’s going to be nice to have the batters, hitters and people in the dugout surrounded by fans so I think they’ll like that a lot.”
Andrew, a 1995 graduate, bought his season tickets two years ago, and the full capacity will allow him to sit in his actual season-ticket seats for the first time.
The Sooners will end their regular season with a three-game home series against Texas Tech, starting at 6:30 p.m. Friday, followed by three consecutive road games at Baylor. OU has lost four of its past six games after defeating OSU in the first two Bedlam matchups.
Oklahoma State 7, Oklahoma 3
OSU;100;402;000;--;7;7;1
OU;010;000;011;--;3;8;1
Martin, Sifrit (3), Cheny (6), Bowman (7), Morrill (8), Davis (9) and Hewitt; Fowler, Abram (1), Ramos (3), Ruebeck (4), Smith (6), Godman (6), Bennett (6), Taggart (7), Carter (9) and Crooks. W: Sifrit (1-0). L: Ramos (2-1). HR: Graham.