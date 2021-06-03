OSU will face stiff test against UC Santa Barbara in Tuscon Regional opener

Justin Campbell isn’t feeling any pressure.
After being named a Collegiate Baseball second team All-American on Thursday, Oklahoma State’s two-way star is set to take the mound for the Cowboys’ opening game in the NCAA Tucson Regional on Friday. Campbell and OSU (35-17-1), the No. 2 seed in the regional, will face No. 3 seed UC Santa Barbara (39-18) at 3 p.m. on ESPN3.
Oklahoma State has dealt with multiple injuries to its starting rotation this season, making Campbell’s continued success crucial. Left-hander Justin Wrobleski went down with a season-ending injury while fellow lefty Parker Scott has battled through an abdominal ailment.
Though Arizona’s Hi Corbett Field is a hitter-friendly ballpark, Campbell said Thursday he’s confident in his ability to force groundouts. The Cowboys certainly could use a strong start from their ace to begin the NCAA postseason.
“You’ve just got to stay within yourself and just let the game handle itself,” Campbell said. “You can't do any more than what you already can do on the field and just play the game and just let it roll.”
After Campbell, OSU coach Josh Holliday said he won’t be afraid to go to right-hander Brett Standlee. The Jenks High School product has been the Cowboys’ best high-leverage arm this season, typically coming out of the bullpen. But he’s also made two starts in 2021, including a six-inning, 10-strikeout outting against No. 2 national seed Texas.
“You get to this point in the season and you're going to use your guys to win,” Holliday said of pitching Standlee as needed rather than in a specific role. “There is no pacing yourself for or waiting for tomorrow, if you will. It's live in the moment now and win and advance.”
On the other side, the Cowboys have a tall task in either of UCSB’s top starting pitchers, whichever they’re set to face. Left-hander Rodney Boone was named Big West Co-Pitcher of the Year after compiling a conference-best 10 wins and 117 strikeouts. Right-hander Michael McGreevy posted nine wins and 109 strikeouts and is a projected first round pick in the 2021 MLB Draft.
The Gauchos also have a potent offense for Oklahoma State to contend with. Shortstop Jordan Sprinkle was named Big West Co-Freshman Field Player of the Year after hitting seven home runs and stealing 25 bases. He’s one of four UCSB players hitting over .300, alongside fellow infielders Cole Cummings and Marcos Castanon and outfielder Zach Rodriguez. Outfielder Broc Mortensen has also smacked a Big West-leading 15 home runs for the Gauchos.
But Oklahoma State third baseman Christian Encarnacion-Strand — named a second team All-American alongside Campbell on Thursday — has 15 home runs and a .362 batting average to boot. Though he hasn't homered since April 25 and pitchers have started to adjust to him, the reigning Big 12 Newcomer of the Year’s right-handed power projects well in a hitter-friendly park.
“He's still done a fantastic job of having good at-bats and driving the ball. … All he’s gotta do is hit it clean on the barrel, and it'll go,” Holliday said. “And this is a great ballpark for strong guys to hit the ball clean on the barrel. So I imagine that home run streak will pick back up at some point while we're out here.”
As Campbell and Encarnacion-Strand lead the Cowboys deeper into the postseason, they’ll be alongside seniors like Cade Cabbiness, Max Hewitt and Carson McCusker who returned after a 2020 season lost to COVID-19. The Cowboys are hoping to maximize their opportunities this weekend, not wanting to return to Stillwater empty handed.
“We want this just as bad as anyone else, and we're not going to go out really soon at all,” Campbell said. “I think we're gonna have a great run. We’ve just gotta get game one out of the way and go from there.”