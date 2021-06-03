OSU will face stiff test against UC Santa Barbara in Tuscon Regional opener

Justin Campbell isn’t feeling any pressure.

After being named a Collegiate Baseball second team All-American on Thursday, Oklahoma State’s two-way star is set to take the mound for the Cowboys’ opening game in the NCAA Tucson Regional on Friday. Campbell and OSU (35-17-1), the No. 2 seed in the regional, will face No. 3 seed UC Santa Barbara (39-18) at 3 p.m. on ESPN3.

Oklahoma State has dealt with multiple injuries to its starting rotation this season, making Campbell’s continued success crucial. Left-hander Justin Wrobleski went down with a season-ending injury while fellow lefty Parker Scott has battled through an abdominal ailment.

Though Arizona’s Hi Corbett Field is a hitter-friendly ballpark, Campbell said Thursday he’s confident in his ability to force groundouts. The Cowboys certainly could use a strong start from their ace to begin the NCAA postseason.

“You’ve just got to stay within yourself and just let the game handle itself,” Campbell said. “You can't do any more than what you already can do on the field and just play the game and just let it roll.”