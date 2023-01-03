OSU wide receiver John Paul Richardson enters transfer portal

STILLWATER — A week after being named a team captain for Oklahoma State in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl, Cowboys wide receiver John Paul Richardson entered the transfer portal, according to 247Sports and On3Sports.

Richardson, a sophomore pass catcher, caught two passes for 21 yards in OSU’s 24-17 loss to Wisconsin in the bowl game, and will leave Stillwater with two years of eligibility, plus a redshirt year, remaining.

Richardson arrived at OSU as a three-star prospect from Missouri City, Texas, and made an instant impact for the Cowboys. In eight games as a true freshman, Richardson caught 21 passes for 145 yards and two touchdowns.

The 6-foot, 180-pounder carried the momentum into his sophomore year, where he finished fourth on the team in receiving yards with 503 on 49 receptions.

He peaked with seven receptions for 63 yards against Texas this season, and recorded at least two catches in each of OSU’s 13 games.

He also tallied four touchdowns and started in four games.

Richardson is the fourth OSU receiver to enter the portal, joining Braylin Presley (transferred to Tulsa), Langston Anderson and walk-on Rashod Dixon.