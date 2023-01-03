 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
OKLAHOMA STATE FOOTBALL

OSU wide receiver John Paul Richardson enters transfer portal

  • Updated
  • 0
Cowboys face Cyclones in Stillwater (copy)

Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver John Paul Richardson makes an 83-yard reception to score a touchdown against Iowa State on Nov. 12. “This was the last home win and a close game that OSU won by less than a touchdown. This was an important play but this photo stands out to me because of the light coming into the stadium and Spencer Sanders’ reaction on the sideline.” — Daniel Shular

 Daniel Shular, Tulsa World

Dean Ruhl breaks down a 7-6 season that ended with a bowl loss to Wisconsin. What went right in 2022, what went wrong and players to watch next season.

STILLWATER — A week after being named a team captain for Oklahoma State in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl, Cowboys wide receiver John Paul Richardson entered the transfer portal, according to 247Sports and On3Sports. 

Richardson, a sophomore pass catcher, caught two passes for 21 yards in OSU’s 24-17 loss to Wisconsin in the bowl game, and will leave Stillwater with two years of eligibility, plus a redshirt year, remaining. 

Richardson arrived at OSU as a three-star prospect from Missouri City, Texas, and made an instant impact for the Cowboys. In eight games as a true freshman, Richardson caught 21 passes for 145 yards and two touchdowns.

The 6-foot, 180-pounder carried the momentum into his sophomore year, where he finished fourth on the team in receiving yards with 503 on 49 receptions.

He peaked with seven receptions for 63 yards against Texas this season, and recorded at least two catches in each of OSU’s 13 games.

People are also reading…

He also tallied four touchdowns and started in four games.

He ranked fourth in receiving yards for the Cowboys this season, finishing with 503 yards on 49 receptions. He added four touchdowns too.

Richardson is the fourth OSU receiver to enter the portal, joining Braylin Presley (transferred to Tulsa), Langston Anderson and walk-on Rashod Dixon. 

dean.ruhl@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

This Day in History: Buffalo Bills pull off 'The Comeback'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert