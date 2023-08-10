Dean Ruhl Tulsa World Sports Writer Follow Dean Ruhl Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

STILLWATER — On Thursday, former Iowa wide receiver Arland Bruce IV was charged with tampering with records relating to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation's probe into sports gambling.

According to a criminal complaint filed by the Johnson County Attorney's Office alleges Bruce, who transferred to Oklahoma State this offseason, placed bets on 11 Hawkeye games he participated in.

Junior Iowa receiver Jack Johnson, graduate assistant coach Owen O'Brien and former safety Reggie Bracy (transferred to Troy) are among those also facing charges Thursday.

Bruce allegedly used a DraftKings account under the name Vincent Bruce — an account allegedly shared with Bracy — placing 132 bets while underage and totaling $4,342 in wagers.

In total, Bruce allegedly placed 18 wagers on Iowa football games between 2021 and 2022, appearing in 11 of them over his Iowa tenure.

All four join an expansive list of athletics personnel from Iowa and Iowa State charged during a state investigation into sports gambling.

Bruce was one of several transfer wide receivers brought into OSU's program this offseason. Across two seasons with the Hawkeyes, Bruce recorded 396 yards on 44 receptions and two touchdowns.