OSU vs. Wisconsin: Top storyline, key matchup and player to watch for the Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Oklahoma State vs. Wisconsin

Guaranteed Rate Bowl

9:15 p.m. Tuesday, Chase Field, Phoenix

Need-to-know info

TV: ESPN

Radio: KTSB-1170

Streaming: Varsity Network

Records: OSU 7-5, 4-5 Big 12; Wisconsin 6-6, 4-5 Big Ten

Coaches: Mike Gundy, 156-74 in 18th season; Luke Fickell, 0-0 (hired from Cincinnati this month)

Last meeting: None

FOUR DOWNS

1. TOP STORYLINE

A weird season concludes

A year that began with Big 12 championship potential and peaked with a top-10 ranking spiraled in the second half, with losses in four of the final five games. Adding insult to injury were the departures of a dozen players on the depth chart, most notably four-year starting quarterback Spencer Sanders. With the portal players not participating in the bowl, Tuesday is a chance for those graduating to play a final game and for those returning to get more experience.

2. KEY MATCHUP

OSU run defense vs. Wisconsin RB Braelon Allen

The Cowboys have struggled against elite running backs and have given up 14 runs of at least 30 yards, among the worst in the country in that category. And that was before six defensive players on the depth chart hit the transfer portal. Allen rushed rushed for 1,000 yards as a freshman and a sophomore and is averaging 5.4 yards per carry.

3. PLAYER TO WATCH

OSU quarterback Garret Rangel

Rangel played in three regular-season games as a freshman with starts against Kansas and West Virginia while Sanders was sidelined. He completed 45 of 84 passes for 482 yards and two touchdowns. With Sanders in the portal, Rangel will have an additional opportunity to show what he can do heading into the offseason.

4. WHO WINS AND WHY

From columnist Bill Haisten: It doesn't feel smart to pick against Mike Gundy here. With an 11-5 record with the Cowboys, his bowl-game success rate is among the best in college football. Among current coaches, only Alabama's Nick Saban and North Carolina's Mack Brown have more bowl wins. In the Guaranteed Rate Bowl, however, the Wisconsin program would seem to have an energy edge. While Badger players and fans are fired up by the presence of new head coach Luke Fickell, OSU was beaten in four of its final five regular-season games.

Wisconsin 31, OSU 27