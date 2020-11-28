OSU vs. Texas Tech notebook: Dezmon Jackson has career day; Boone Pickens statue unveiled

T. Boone Pickens Statue unveiled

T. Boone Pickens is the main reason why the Cowboys have been able to enjoy their top-notch facilities.

His $165 million donation to OSU in 2005 was the largest single donation to an athletics program in NCAA history. Pickens was honored a couple of hours before the game with the unveiling of his statue sculpted out of bronze.

“He changed how we felt about our university,” athletic director Mike Holder said during the ceremony. “He changed giving to an unprecedented level. In essence, he changed our university forever. And for those reasons he was and he will always be the greatest Cowboy of them all.”

The statue is located on the west side of Boone Pickens Stadium and it was announced on Saturday that a Barry Sanders statue is also expected to arrive on campus soon.

Dezmon Jackson has historic first start

With running backs Chuba Hubbard and LD Brown sidelined, Junior Dezmon Jackson shouldered the load and carried it nicely. Jackson scored all of OSU’s three first-half touchdowns on his way to rushing for 235 yards and three touchdowns on 36 carries.