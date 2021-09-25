OSU vs. No. 25 Kansas State: Everything you need to know about the game in four downs

OSU offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn vs. K-State defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman: K-State came in counting on the need to slow Warren and OSU’s ground game. It got half of that right on the Cowboys’ first play from scrimmage. Dunn called a clever misdirection screen pass to Warren in the left flat. OSU linemen got out ahead of the 215-pound back, and 47 yards later, the Cowboys were in scoring range. Sanders took advantage of K-State’s keying on Warren with two big runs from there and OSU took a 7-3 lead.

Warren began OSU’s second drive with back-to-back short gains, then Sanders took over with two strikes to Tay Martin and one to Brennan Presley for a 14-10 lead.

The Cowboys’ third drive featured another well-designed screen to Warren and two more Sanders highlights, a 23-yard seam route shot to Blaine Green and a gorgeous 7-yard fade to Martin for a touchdown.

It was 28-10 in favor of the sharper, better-prepared team.

Third down

Game MVP

Spencer Sanders: Sanders went 6-for-13 for 82 yards in OSU’s win at Boise State Sept. 18. You don’t often see a Mike Gundy-coached team win in spite of its passing-game woes, but such was the case in Boise.