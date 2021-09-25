OSU vs. No. 25 Kansas State: Everything you need to know about the game in four downs

First down
Story of the game
Much more like it: Oklahoma State didn’t inspire a lot of long-term hope in winning its three nonconference games, mostly because its offense struggled to get out of second gear. The Cowboys won on the strength of a steely, unified defense and the individual exploits of running back Jaylen Warren.
Saturday night in Stillwater, the defense was still steely and Warren was still a treat to watch. This time, however, OSU’s offensive effort complemented the Cowboys’ two constants in a knockout punch of a first half. The Pokes led 31-13 at the break, and settled for a 31-20 win.
Warren started banging away at K-State’s defense in the second quarter and wound up with 123 rushing yards. But this was only after OSU quarterback Spencer Sanders got off to such a promising start passing. Sanders sprayed completions all over Boone Pickens Stadium to soften up K-State’s defense, and stayed hot through a first half that saw him go 11-of-15 for 194 yards and two touchdowns.
That was plenty enough to support an OSU defense that held K-State out of the end zone until 1:08 remained in the third quarter.
Second down
Matchup that mattered
OSU offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn vs. K-State defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman: K-State came in counting on the need to slow Warren and OSU’s ground game. It got half of that right on the Cowboys’ first play from scrimmage. Dunn called a clever misdirection screen pass to Warren in the left flat. OSU linemen got out ahead of the 215-pound back, and 47 yards later, the Cowboys were in scoring range. Sanders took advantage of K-State’s keying on Warren with two big runs from there and OSU took a 7-3 lead.
Warren began OSU’s second drive with back-to-back short gains, then Sanders took over with two strikes to Tay Martin and one to Brennan Presley for a 14-10 lead.
The Cowboys’ third drive featured another well-designed screen to Warren and two more Sanders highlights, a 23-yard seam route shot to Blaine Green and a gorgeous 7-yard fade to Martin for a touchdown.
It was 28-10 in favor of the sharper, better-prepared team.
Third down
Game MVP
Spencer Sanders: Sanders went 6-for-13 for 82 yards in OSU’s win at Boise State Sept. 18. You don’t often see a Mike Gundy-coached team win in spite of its passing-game woes, but such was the case in Boise.
Fast forward to the Cowboys’ first four drives Saturday night against K-State. Here they were:
7 plays, 75 yards and a touchdown
7 plays, 73 yards and a touchdown
11 plays, 90 yards and a touchdown
11 plays, 88 yards and a field goal
Dunn called an imaginative offense in the decisive first half. Warren continued to churn out yardage. OSU got ace receiver Tay Martin back in the lineup. All of that helped.
But Sanders made everything go. It took him three drives to surpass his numbers from Boise, going 9 for his first 11 for 156 yards and two touchdowns.
Fourth down
What’s next
OSU hosts Baylor next Saturday at 6 p.m.: This matchup got A LOT more interesting early Saturday evening as Baylor finished off a 31-29 upset of Iowa State. The Bears looked pretty good in winning all three of their nonconference games, but the thought was that stepping up in class against the Cyclones would expose them.
Nope.
Gerry Bohanan threw two touchdown passes, Trestan Ebner returned a kickoff 98 yards for another score, and Dave Aranda picked up his best win as Baylor’s head coach.