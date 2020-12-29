OSU vs. Miami: Everything you need to know about the Cheez-It Bowl in four downs

Third down: Game MVPs

As OSU recorded a road blowout of Baylor to end the regular season, the question was whether Cowboy QB Spencer Sanders could follow with another clean, winning performance. Sanders was tremendous early, connecting on 15 of his first 18 passes. After that, he was a more ordinary 12-of-22 on passes, but he took care of the football. There were no turnovers. Defensively, safety Tre Sterling totaled 13 tackles and broke up a pass. There should be an honorable-mention reference to Cowboy defensive end Brock Martin (who was in the right place at the right time for a critical third-quarter fumble recovery) and linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (whose fourth-down, victory-clinching tackle ended a Miami possession with 1:36 left to play).