OSU vs. Miami: Everything you need to know about the Cheez-It Bowl in four downs

OSU vs. Miami: Everything you need to know about the Cheez-It Bowl in four downs

Cheez It Bowl Football

Miami receiver Michael Redding III makes a catch as he is tackled by Oklahoma State linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez and linebacker Calvin Bundage (top) during the second half of the Cheez-it Bowl on Tuesday.

 John Raoux, Associated Press

First down: Story of the game

An uneven but winning performance

Through one period of Tuesday night’s Cheez-It Bowl in Orlando, Florida, Oklahoma State had 198 total yards and a 21-0 lead. Combining Miami’s fourth quarter of its final regular-season game — a loss to North Carolina — with its first quarter against OSU, the Hurricanes had been outscored 42-7. The Cowboys seemed destined for a stress-free, one-sided victory, but their offense was erratic after that great opening period. OSU got three touchdowns from a previously little-used freshman — Brennan Presley — but at crunch time, the Cowboy defense provided the difference-making plays in a 37-34 victory over the Hurricanes.

Second down: Matchup that mattered

Finally, Presley makes an impact

Before Tuesday, Cowboy freshman Brennan Presley had only two offensive touches all season. There had been one rushing attempt (for a TD at K-State) and one reception. Against Miami, the 2019 Oklahoma Gatorade Player of the Year from Bixby finally was utilized as he should have been all season. As the OSU run game struggled against a Miami defense that gave up 554 rushing yards and 10.1 yards per attempt against North Carolina, the Cowboys would not win this game without significant plays in the passing game. Presley provided those significant plays, totaling six catches for 118 yards and collecting Spencer Sanders passes for touchdowns of 30, 32 and 16 yards.

Third down: Game MVPs

Offense: OSU’s Spencer Sanders

Defense: OSU’s Tre Sterling

As OSU recorded a road blowout of Baylor to end the regular season, the question was whether Cowboy QB Spencer Sanders could follow with another clean, winning performance. Sanders was tremendous early, connecting on 15 of his first 18 passes. After that, he was a more ordinary 12-of-22 on passes, but he took care of the football. There were no turnovers. Defensively, safety Tre Sterling totaled 13 tackles and broke up a pass. There should be an honorable-mention reference to Cowboy defensive end Brock Martin (who was in the right place at the right time for a critical third-quarter fumble recovery) and linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (whose fourth-down, victory-clinching tackle ended a Miami possession with 1:36 left to play).

Fourth down: What’s next

A welcomed break from football

After having endured countless COVID-19 tests and the most unusual season in football history, and after having been shadowed all season by an ESPN documentary crew, the Cowboys and their coaches must be ready for a break. Mike Gundy rolls into the offseason after having improved a bowl record that already was among the best in college football. With the Cheez-It Bowl triumph, the Cowboy coach now is 10-5 in bowl games.

— Bill Haisten, Tulsa World

