OSU vs. Iowa State on Tuesday has been moved to 3 p.m.

Iowa State guard Rasir Bolton, center, passes between Oklahoma State's Kalib Boone (22), Avery Anderson III (0) and Rondel Walker (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

 Charlie Neibergall

The Oklahoma State men’s basketball game against Iowa State on Tuesday will be moved up a few hours.

The Cowboys were scheduled to host Iowa State at 7 p.m. but the game is being moved to 3 p.m. because of weather conditions. OSU is scheduled to host Kansas State at 11 a.m. Saturday. The Cowboys beat Iowa State 81-60 in their first outing on Jan. 25. 

OSU has four home games left on the regular-season schedule. Four of the remaining six games are against ranked opponents, including back-to-back games against Oklahoma.

frank.bonner@tulsaworld.com

Will OSU guard Isaac Likekele have time to properly heal his foot injury or will he continue playing through it?
Will OSU guard Isaac Likekele have time to properly heal his foot injury or will he continue playing through it?

  • Updated

“He’s just trying to fight through it,” Boynton said. “And I probably need to sit down and make a decision on whether I need to sit him and maybe hold him for a game or two to make sure he’s good later in the final couple weeks of the season. I’ll have that conversation with him and our medical team and figure out what the best course of action is for him. He can be more effective and more himself.”

