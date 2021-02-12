OSU vs. Iowa State on Tuesday has been moved to 3 p.m.

The Oklahoma State men’s basketball game against Iowa State on Tuesday will be moved up a few hours.
The Cowboys were scheduled to host Iowa State at 7 p.m. but the game is being moved to 3 p.m. because of weather conditions. OSU is scheduled to host Kansas State at 11 a.m. Saturday. The Cowboys beat Iowa State 81-60 in their first outing on Jan. 25.
OSU has four home games left on the regular-season schedule. Four of the remaining six games are against ranked opponents, including back-to-back games against Oklahoma.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Frank Bonner II
Sports Writer
I joined the Tulsa World as the Oklahoma State University sports writer in June 2019. I'm an Indiana native who attended graduate school at IUPUI after receiving my bachelor’s degree at Indiana University. Phone: 918-581-8387
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.