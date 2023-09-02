STILLWATER — Entering his 19th season as Oklahoma State’s head coach, Mike Gundy had only lost two season-opening games.

Though Central Arkansas kept the margin within one score for most of the game, OSU defeated the Bears 27-13, as the Cowboys rotated three quarterbacks, three running backs and a number of defensive players.

It took until the fourth quarter for OSU to play at a consistent pace, but the Cowboys maintained a lead throughout with special teams wonders and third-down stops.

Player of the game

Korie Black prevented the final score from appearing much closer. He blocked two Central Arkansas field goal attempts: one on the Bears’ first drive of the game and a second in the third quarter. If Central Arkansas made both, the score could have been tied entering the fourth quarter.

Black also forced a fumble, OSU’s lone turnover of the game, which Kendal Daniels picked up and returned to the 28-yard-line. The Cowboys would use the field position to kick a field goal before the first half ended.

Defensive player of the game

Before Saturday, Nathan Latu hadn’t started a game and only recorded four sacks in two seasons at Oklahoma State. He was a depth player who was thrust into consistent playing time after injuries to defensive ends Brock Martin and Tyler Lacy last season but entered 2023 prepared to start.

He collected six tackles, tied for most on the team, and stalled two Bears’ drives in their own territory with 1 ½ sacks.

OSU played in its base 3-3-5 defense, but blitzed frequently, allowing Latu and other defenders to apply consistent pressure on UCA quarterback Will McElvain.

Stat of the game

It’s rare for a team to block one field goal a season, but the Cowboys got a hand on three on Saturday. Korie Black used his speed off the edge to get into the backfield unblocked to stop two himself. After a UCA touchdown in the fourth quarter, nose tackle Justin Kirkland, who stands 6-feet-4 346 pounds, blocked the extra point.

Surprise of the game

D.J. McKinney is the third corner listed on OSU’s depth chart, and since the team’s secondary features three safeties and two cornerbacks, he was expected to play special teams and limited defensive snaps. But the redshirt freshman played opposite of Black and played at the level of an upperclassmen starter.

McKinney broke up two passes, including a slant in the fourth quarter that if caught would’ve allowed Central Arkansas to cut OSU’s lead to one touchdown. He also led the team in solo tackles with Kendal Daniels, who each had five.

Oddity of the game

Despite new rule changes created to shorten games, OSU’s first of the season lasted 3 hours and 31 minutes. There were a combined 14 penalties and multiple official reviews, including one for targeting against Cowboys’ left tackle Cole Birmingham.

