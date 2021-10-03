 Skip to main content
OSU up to No. 12 in AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll in Week 6
OSU v Baylor

Oklahoma State Cowboys players cheer and celebrate their 5-0 record on October 2, 2021 at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, OK.

 Michael Noble Jr., Tulsa World

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State moved up to No. 12 in the AP Top 25 in Week 6 following their second home win over a ranked opponent in as many weeks.

The Cowboys climbed seven spots from No. 19 last week in the poll released Sunday, one day after OSU topped Baylor 24-14 at Boone Pickens Stadium to improve to 5-0 on the year. Mike Gundy’s Cowboys entered the AP Top 25 in Week 5 after topping then-No. 25 Kansas State in Week 4.

OSU enters its open week unbeaten at 5-0 for the first time since 2015.

Elsewhere in the Big 12, Oklahoma remained at No. 6 in the AP poll after a 37-31 win at Kansas State. No. 21 Texas rejoined the Top 25 at 4-1 following a 32-27 win over TCU. Among those receiving votes were Baylor — which fell from No. 21 following Saturday’s defeat — Texas Tech and Kansas State.

The Cowboys also jumped to No. 12 in the USA Today Coaches Poll, up from No. 18 a week ago.

