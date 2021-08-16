 Skip to main content
OSU unranked in AP preseason top 25
OSU Football Practice 010

OSU players run to their drills at OSU's football practice on August 12, 2021. (DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER/for the Tulsa World)

 Devin Lawrence Wilber

Sooners second in AP preseason poll

For the third time in four years, Oklahoma State will begin the season unranked in the AP preseason Top 25.

The Cowboys were the first team out in the poll released Monday morning, receiving 107 points and trailing No. 25 Arizona State with 125. The poll is voted on each week during the football season by a panel of 62 writers and broadcasters nationally.

The Cowboys concluded the 2020 season ranked No. 20 in the AP Poll following an 8-3 finish and a 37-34 victory over Miami in the Cheez-It Bowl.

Redshirt junior quarterback and former Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year Spencer Sanders returns in 2021, as do nine starters on defense including four members of the secondary in safeties Tre Sterling, Tanner McCallister and Kolby Harvell-Peel and cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse.

OSU was picked to finish fourth in the Big 12 preseason poll and checked in at No. 22 in the USA Today Preseason Coaches poll last week. With Monday’s omission, the Cowboys have now been left out of the AP’s preseason poll five times over the last 11 seasons.

Oklahoma came in at No. 2, the highest ranked Big 12 representative. Behind the Sooners are Iowa State at No. 7 and Texas at No. 21. Fellow conference foes TCU and West Virginia are among those also receiving votes.

Alabama will open 2021 ranked No. 1 in the AP poll for the first time since 2018. No. 3 Clemson, No. 4 Ohio State and No. 5 Georgia round out the Top-5.

I cover Oklahoma State athletics for the Tulsa World. I have previously worked for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Emporia Gazette in Kansas and the Columbia Missourian. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2020 and am a native of Mamaroneck, NY.

