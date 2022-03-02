OSU track's Roe wins Big 12 Performer of the Year

Oklahoma State distance runner Taylor Roe was named Big 12 Indoor Track & Field Women’s Performer of the Year, the conference announced Wednesday.

Roe, a 2021 Indoor All-American, earned the conference’s most prestigious award after her commanding performance at the Big 12 Championships this past weekend in Ames, Iowa.

She dominated the rest of the competition, winning all three events she was entered in (distance medley relay, mile and 3,000 meters).

Roe ran the opening 1,200-meter leg of the DMR and opened up a nine-second lead over the rest of the field before handing off the baton. The Cowgirls would go on to win the race by six seconds in large part due to Roe’s contribution on the opening leg.

The following day, Roe jumped out to a fast start in the women’s mile and didn’t look back, defeating Iowa State’s Cailie Logue and West Virginia’s Ceili McCabe by three and five seconds, respectively with her personal-best time of 4:33.56. Her time was the third-fastest mile behind former Cowgirl runners Kaela Edwards and Natalja Piliusina.

Roe then continued her impressive weekend just a few hours later in the women’s 3,000-meter run. Roe exploded into the lead after 2,000 meters and held off Logue in the final 100 meters to win her third conference title of the weekend.