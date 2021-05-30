OSU tops Texas and is headed to the Women's College World Series

The Longhorns couldn’t score on OSU’s star pitcher who tossed her second shutout of the postseason.

Both pitchers, Eberle and Shea O’Leary for Texas, made it difficult to generate offense. Eberle and O’Leary pitched perfect innings in three of the first five frames, but the Cowgirls scored two runs in the fifth.

O’Leary put pressure on the OSU hitters, but back-to-back hit batters put runners on first and second base with no outs in the bottom of the fifth. Karlie Petty was hit in the helmet immediately after Sydney Pennington was hit by a pitch to start the inning. A sacrifice bunt by Reagan Wright put Pennington on third and Petty on second with one out.

Gajewski looked over at freshman Avery Hobson and asked how she would approach the upcoming at-bat. He said Hobson told him “I can slap.” Gajewski told Hobson to let her team know.

“I said, 'Tell them right now that you can make this happen,'” Gajewski said. “And she looked at them and said, 'I’m going to make this happen.' When that happened I can’t tell you as a coach the rush that goes through your body for kids like that. You have to get them to believe it and not that she didn’t, but just to have some accountability there.”