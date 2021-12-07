OSU to induct two into Baseball Hall of Fame

The Oklahoma State Cowboy Baseball Hall of Fame will induct Rick Kranitz and Don Wallace as its Class of 2022. The duo will be honored at the OSU Baseball First Pitch Banquet in January.
Kranitz starred for the Cowboys during the 1978 and 1979 seasons and has established himself as a successful coach at the Major League Baseball level, while Wallace enjoyed an All-American career during his three seasons in Stillwater before eventually playing in the big leagues.
Kranitz starred for head coach Gary Ward’s first two OSU teams and, as a right-handed pitcher, fashioned a 19-6 record and 3.41 ERA during his time in Stillwater.
In 34 appearances for the Cowboys, including 23 starts, Kranitz compiled 12 complete games, four saves and a pair of shutouts while recording 183 strikeouts in 177 innings of work.
In 1978, Kranitz earned All-Big Eight Conference honors after going 9-3 with three saves and a 3.27 ERA. He followed that by going 10-3 the following season as he tossed seven complete games and posted a 3.54 ERA.
Selected in the fourth round of the 1979 Major League Baseball Draft by Milwaukee, the third time he was a MLB Draft pick, Kranitz played seven years of professional baseball.
Now a coaching veteran of nearly four decades, Kranitz has served as pitching coach for Miami, Baltimore, Milwaukee, Philadelphia and Atlanta, and he has won over 1,000 games as a pitching coach.
Named the 2006 Baseball America Major League Coach of the Year as pitching coach of the Marlins, Kranitz is coming off a 2021 season in which he served as pitching coach for the World Series champion Atlanta Braves.
Wallace’s storied OSU career saw him twice earn All-America and All-Big Eight honors, achieving that status in both 1961 and 1962.
A shortstop for the Pokes, Wallace was a career .335 hitter while posting 25 RBIs, 11 doubles, five triples and 12 stolen bases.
Wallace played on two College World Series teams — the 1960 club that finished third in Omaha, and the 1961 NCAA runner-up team as he was named to the CWS All-Tournament Team that year.
After leading the Cowboys with a .343 batting average in 1962, Wallace signed with the Baltimore Orioles and began a successful pro career that saw him win a Northern League batting title in his first season.
In 1967, Wallace signed a Major League Baseball contract with the California Angels and played in 23 big-league games that season.
Following his retirement from baseball in 1968, Wallace, who earned a master’s degree in education from OSU, was a successful middle school teacher, coach and principal for more than three decades before retiring in 2005.
A five-person committee selects the Cowboy Baseball Hall of Fame inductees. The panel evaluates candidates based on their accomplishments both at Oklahoma State and the professional baseball level, paying special attention to those who were All-Americans, hold a significant position in the OSU record books, had Major League Baseball careers or were first-round draft picks.
With the addition of Kranitz and Wallace, the Cowboy Baseball Hall of Fame will grow to 60 members.
OSU baseball fans wanting to help celebrate the Hall of Fame careers of Kranitz and Wallace, as well as share the excitement of the current Cowboy ballclub for the upcoming 2022 season, can purchase tickets for the annual First Pitch Banquet, which will be held Saturday, Jan. 22, at the Wes Watkins Center on the OSU campus. Tickets are limited, with each of the previous banquets selling out, and are on sale at https://oss.ticketmaster.com/aps/okstate/EN/buy/details/22BBANQ.