OSU to induct two into Baseball Hall of Fame

The Oklahoma State Cowboy Baseball Hall of Fame will induct Rick Kranitz and Don Wallace as its Class of 2022. The duo will be honored at the OSU Baseball First Pitch Banquet in January.

Kranitz starred for the Cowboys during the 1978 and 1979 seasons and has established himself as a successful coach at the Major League Baseball level, while Wallace enjoyed an All-American career during his three seasons in Stillwater before eventually playing in the big leagues.

Kranitz starred for head coach Gary Ward’s first two OSU teams and, as a right-handed pitcher, fashioned a 19-6 record and 3.41 ERA during his time in Stillwater.

In 34 appearances for the Cowboys, including 23 starts, Kranitz compiled 12 complete games, four saves and a pair of shutouts while recording 183 strikeouts in 177 innings of work.

In 1978, Kranitz earned All-Big Eight Conference honors after going 9-3 with three saves and a 3.27 ERA. He followed that by going 10-3 the following season as he tossed seven complete games and posted a 3.54 ERA.

Selected in the fourth round of the 1979 Major League Baseball Draft by Milwaukee, the third time he was a MLB Draft pick, Kranitz played seven years of professional baseball.