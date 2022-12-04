OSU to face Wisconsin in Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Related content
Oklahoma State is headed west for its bowl game.
The Cowboys will face Wisconsin in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl, according to Action Network. The game will be played at 9:15 p.m. Dec. 27 in Phoenix.
While OSU finished the regular season 7-5 with losses in four of its final five games, Wisconsin went 6-6 with a 4-5 mark in the Big Ten. Defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard was named interim coach in October after Paul Chryst's firing, and Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell was introduced as the next coach last week.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Kelly Hines
Sports Writer
I have covered college football and college basketball for the Tulsa World since 2012. I spend my spare time as an animal rescue volunteer, focusing on spaying and neutering community cats in the Tulsa area. Phone: 918-581-8452
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.