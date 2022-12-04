 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
OSU to face Wisconsin in Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Cowboys face Cyclones in Stillwater (copy) (copy)

Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) pulls back to throw during the fourth quarter of the Cowboys’ 20-14 win over Iowa State on Nov. 12. 

 Daniel Shular, Tulsa World

Oklahoma State is headed west for its bowl game.

The Cowboys will face Wisconsin in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl, according to Action Network. The game will be played at 9:15 p.m. Dec. 27 in Phoenix.

While OSU finished the regular season 7-5 with losses in four of its final five games, Wisconsin went 6-6 with a 4-5 mark in the Big Ten. Defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard was named interim coach in October after Paul Chryst's firing, and Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell was introduced as the next coach last week.

