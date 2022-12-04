OSU to face Wisconsin in Guaranteed Rate Bowl

The Cowboys will face Wisconsin in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl, according to Action Network. The game will be played at 9:15 p.m. Dec. 27 in Phoenix.

While OSU finished the regular season 7-5 with losses in four of its final five games, Wisconsin went 6-6 with a 4-5 mark in the Big Ten. Defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard was named interim coach in October after Paul Chryst's firing, and Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell was introduced as the next coach last week.