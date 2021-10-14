OSU tied at No. 5, Sooners come in at No. 7 in Big 12 preseason poll

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State tied for fifth with West Virginia, and Oklahoma trailed close behind at No. 7 in the Big 12 Conference mens's basketball preseason poll released Thursday afternoon.
Kansas received eight first-place votes from the league's head coaches and were selected as preseason favorites to win the Big 12 in 2021-22. Texas placed second with a pair of first-place votes ahead of defending national champions Baylor in third.
Texas Tech claimed the fourth spot and rounding out the poll below the Sooners were TCU, Kansas State and Iowa State in order.
The Jayhawks' top selection comes one day after transfer guard Remy Martin was named the league's preseason player of the year and joined teammates David McCormack and Ochai Agbaji on the preseason All-Big 12 team. Texas' Marcus Carr, Baylor's Matthew Mayer and Texas Tech's Terrence Shannon Jr. filled out the remainder of the first-team.
OSU's Avery Anderson and Moussa Cisse were among those named honorable mention.
The Cowboys went 11-7 and finished fifth in the Big 12 last season before reaching the conference title game and the second round of the NCAA Tournament. OSU has filled the void left behind by Cade Cunningham with transfers this offseason, adding Cisse, Bryce Thompson, Woody Newton and Tyreek Smith to a deep roster of returners in 2021-22.
The Cowboys open the regular season at home against UT-Arlington on Nov. 9.
OU were seventh in the Big 12 during the regular season a year ago and later fell to national runner-ups Gonzaga in Round 2 of the NCAA tournament. The Sooners enter the 2021-22 season under the new leadership of Porter Moser, and boast returners Umoja Gibson and Elijah Harkless along with newcomers Marvin Johnson and Tanner and Jacob Groves.
OU's season slate begins on Nov. 9 with a visit from Northwestern State.
2021-22 Big 12 Preseason Poll
1. Kansas (eight first-place votes)
2. Texas (two)
3. Baylor
4. Texas Tech
T-5. Oklahoma State
T-5. West Virginia
7. Oklahoma
8. TCU
9. Kansas State
10. Iowa State