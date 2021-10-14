OSU tied at No. 5, Sooners come in at No. 7 in Big 12 preseason poll

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State tied for fifth with West Virginia, and Oklahoma trailed close behind at No. 7 in the Big 12 Conference mens's basketball preseason poll released Thursday afternoon.

Kansas received eight first-place votes from the league's head coaches and were selected as preseason favorites to win the Big 12 in 2021-22. Texas placed second with a pair of first-place votes ahead of defending national champions Baylor in third.

Texas Tech claimed the fourth spot and rounding out the poll below the Sooners were TCU, Kansas State and Iowa State in order.

The Jayhawks' top selection comes one day after transfer guard Remy Martin was named the league's preseason player of the year and joined teammates David McCormack and Ochai Agbaji on the preseason All-Big 12 team. Texas' Marcus Carr, Baylor's Matthew Mayer and Texas Tech's Terrence Shannon Jr. filled out the remainder of the first-team.

OSU's Avery Anderson and Moussa Cisse were among those named honorable mention.