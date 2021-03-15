OSU takes third, TU sixth at NCAA Cross Country Championship

The Oklahoma State men's cross country team placed third and the University of Tulsa claimed sixth at the NCAA Championship on Monday in Stillwater. OSU women's team member Taylor Roe finished runner-up in the women's championships.

Patrick Dever turned in the Golden Hurricane's first-ever top-five performance, finishing fifth with a time of 30:00 on the 10-kilometer course, earning All-America honors for the second time.

OSU was led by Isa Rodriguez who finished eighth overall, earning All-America honors in the process, with a time of 30:08.3.

“I was just holding on for most of the race and trying to catch as many people as possible," Rodriguez said in a media release. "I was further behind and then I started catching people. I ended up finishing eighth, which I'm grateful for but I’m going to keep working and keep getting better.”

TU had two other runners finish in the top 20 and earn All-America honors -- Peter Lynch (12th) and Isaac Akers (19th). OSU's Alex Maier finished 17th and also was named an All-American.

In the women's NCAA Championships, Oklahoma State finished 24 and Tulsa finished 28th.

The Cowgirls were led by Roe's runner-up performance on the 6-kilometer course with a time of 20:06.7.

Tulsa was led by Caitlin Klopfer's 69th place finish with a time of 21:16.4.