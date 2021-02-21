OSU takes down Oklahoma in Bedlam wrestling again

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State remained undefeated after winning six of 10 matches in a 24-16 Bedlam victory against Oklahoma on Sunday at Gallagher-Iba Arena. It's the 47th time the Cowboys have gone undefeated in the regular season in program history.

It was the final regular season match for both teams before the Big 12 Championship on March 6-7 at the BOK Center, where OSU is seeking its ninth-consecutive conference tournament championship.

The sixth-ranked Cowboys (10-0, 5-0 Big 12) were victorious at 125, 133, 149, 165, 184 and 197 pounds, while the 19th-ranked Sooners (5-5, 2-4 Big 12) were victorious at 141, 157, 174 and 197 pounds.

"We wrestled well in some weight classes, and came up short in others," OU coach Lou Rosselli said in a media release. "I was really happy with the way that Dom (Demas) and Justin (Thomas) wrestled at 141 and 157 pounds for us. We'll start the prep for the postseason now and look forward to competing in Tulsa here in a couple of weeks."

Former Sand Springs star Daton Fix continued his dominance for Oklahoma State after his return from a one-year suspension by the United States Anti-Doping Agency after he tested positive for a prohibited substance called Ostarine. Fix, ranked No. 1 at 133 pounds, pinned Tony Madrigal at the 4:54 mark.