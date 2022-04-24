OSU sweeps Texas, Elish plays through bone bruise and dominates her former team before exiting with injury

STILLWATER — Before Miranda Elish struck out 10 Texas Longhorns over 6 2/3 scoreless innings and blasted her sixth home run of the season in a 3-0 win over her former team Sunday, Oklahoma State’s right-hander spent part of Saturday night in an emergency room, coach Kenny Gajewski told reporters Sunday afternoon.

According to Gajewski, Elish “fell down the stairs” and suffered a bruised tailbone Saturday night while the Cowgirls sought shelter underneath Gallagher-Iba Arena while severe weather swept through Stillwater. X-rays later revealed no broken bones, but as late as Sunday morning, Gajewski was unsure if Elish could start the first leg of the doubleheader at Cowgirl Stadium.

“I saw her hit in the cage today. I was like ‘There’s no way that she can go’. And she, flat out, is just tough,” Gajewski said. “To give that gutty performance. To hit that home run. I could see in her swing it wasn't quite what we’ve been seeing. But she found a way.”

Elish did indeed make the start and flashed power in the circle and at the plate in Game 1 Sunday to help the Cowgirls’ secured their fifth Big 12 series victory of 2022. Sixth-ranked OSU (38-7) later completed the weekend sweep in Game 2 with a 2-1 victory over visiting Texas, the program Elish called home from 2019-20 before joining the Cowgirls in 2022.

Against former teammates and Longhorns coach Mike White, Elish (13-4) cruised to her 11th win in as many starts.

She allowed two hits, a walk and her 10 strikeouts matched a season-high in Big 12 play. In the batters’ box, Elish provided her own run support, following third-inning Katelynn Carwile’s RBI with a two-run blast over the right field fence. Each of Elish’s six home runs this season have now come in conference play.

After wiggling out of a bases loaded jam in the third inning, she retired the next 13 Longhorns she faced and Elish stood one out away from her 11th complete game of the season when she exited with an injury to her throwing arm.

Ellish reached for her right shoulder after her 86th pitch of the day sailed wildly to the backstop with two outs in the seventh inning. She was removed from the game following a short conversation with trainers and Gajewski and Elish took part in Senior Day events postgame with her arm in a sling.

Gajewski expects Elish to undergo scans late Sunday or early Monday.

“She’s obviously got some irritation,” he said. “She’s a little tight. We don’t know. We’ll just see.”

Morgan Day (9-2) started Game 2 in her first action in the circle against a Big 12 opponent since the opening weekend of conference play on the last weekend of March. The Cowgirls’ right-hander allowed seven hits and a run over 5.0 innings before Kelly Maxwell entered to close the door with 2.0 scoreless innings out of the bullpen while Julia Cottrill clubbed her 10th home run of the season and Chelsea Alexander stole home to provide the necessary offense.

Gajewski said giving Day a start was a priority with OSU planning to feature the fifth-year transfer in next weekend’s series at Florida State. Day is also expected to take on an increased role in the postseason and could see other opportunities with Elish’s status unclear.

“I think just the more pitches I get in a game setting, I feel like I get a little more confident,” Day said following her 10th start of the season. “I get the feel of my players behind me and my teammates. Everything like that. I just think with a little more innings, I start to mesh a little bit better. So today’s outing was really great.”

Before Elish's pair of injuries, this weekend's visit from Texas carried plenty of dramatic energy on its own.

Elish, who opted out of the 2021 season at Texas before transferring, was mum in the lead-up on her feelings about facing the Longhorns. Gajewski heard the chatter about the series from friends across the college softball landscape. Day said she and her teammates took pride watching Elish stare down her old team.

Battling injury on both side of Sunday's start, Elish delivered against the Longhorns and so too did the Cowgirls.

“I think we’ve all been riding the Elish wave, to be honest," Gajewski said. "It’s just been an emotional ride. So I’m glad this weekend is over with. I think we wanted it pretty bad for her. So it was really cool to watch that. I thought her performance was gutty.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.