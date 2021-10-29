OSU sweeps men's and women's team events at Big 12 cross country meet

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State’s men and women swept the Big 12 Conference team titles on their home course Friday.

It marks the second time OSU has swept the conference championships on its home course, also completing the feat in 2015.

Additionally, OSU became the first team to sweep the men’s and women’s Big 12 cross country championships since 2018.

“It was awesome today, the races really tightened up (with the wind) and they became much closer than we hoped for,” coach Dave Smith said in a press release. “(The scores) were probably the closest they’ve been at a site for both men and women that I can remember.”

On the men’s side, the Cowboys defeated second-ranked Iowa State to win their second straight Big 12 Championship.

Isai Rodriguez led the way for the Cowboys in the men’s 8k, placing second overall with a time of 23 minutes, 56.3 seconds. Right behind Rodriguez were Alex Maier and Ryan Smeeton, who finished third and fourth after posting times of 24:14.1 and 24:17.4, respectively.

The men’s team dominated the race, placing five runners in the top 10 and nine in the top 21.