STILLWATER — It took three quarters for Oklahoma State to take a comfortable lead vs Central Arkansas but finished strong after experimenting with three quarterbacks.

The Cowboys defeated Central Arkansas 27-13, winning their ninth consecutive season opener.

Garret Rangel started the game for the Cowboys, followed by Alan Bowman. Each led four offensive drives, but it was redshirt sophomore Gunnar Gundy who was the most efficient. He totaled 126 yards on the game and drove OSU’s offense down the field on two touchdown drives in the fourth quarter to seal the win.

In new defensive coordinator Bryan Nardo’s first game, the unit was inconsistent. It allowed 391 yards, but Central Arkansas could only score on two trips to the redzone.

OSU will next travel to Tempe to face Arizona State on Sept. 9.