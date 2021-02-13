OSU survives another second-half scoring drought to top Kansas State

Cade Cunningham had his usual second-half surge, scoring 12 of his 15 points in the final 20 minutes, and Bryce Williams added 10 points. Boynton said his players are getting closer to playing a full 40-minute game but aren't all the way there yet.

"I’d say without the benefit of watching the film I felt good about how we played for about 35 minutes, which is getting closer,” he said. “We’ve been doing about 29, 30, in some cases not even that much. Today, I thought it was more complete from an effort and mentality standpoint. The way we played was the right way to play."

Some of OSU’s lingering issues were still prevalent, including the second-half droughts. The Cowboys (13-6, 6-6 Big 12) held a 20-point lead when a Kansas State 16-0 run cut the lead to 41-37 with 14:27 remaining. Freshman Nijel Pack tallied 12 second-half points for K-State and finished with 14. Dajuan Gordon scored nine of his 15 points in the second half for the Wildcats (5-17, 1-12).

OSU responded with a 10-2 run that pushed the lead back to 51-39 but Boynton said the trend of allowing second-half runs is concerning.