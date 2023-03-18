Kassidy De Lapp held her hands on her head, eyes pointed down toward the court at Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana.

It was a look of disbelief. Several feet away from the fifth-year Oklahoma State center, teammates helped Naomie Alnatas up from the floor. Miami players rushed past De Lapp, back to their bench to celebrate.

The Hurricanes had won. After a 5-second violation gave the Cowgirls the ball with 5.3 seconds remaining and OSU trailing by one, Alnatas drove into the paint, spun around and lofted a contested shot toward the net. It would bounce off the rim as the final buzzer sounded.

Hurricanes 62, Cowgirls 61.

“It didn’t end up the way I wanted and that’s just it, that’s basketball,” Alnatas said. “Sometimes you step in the ring and it’s either you win or you get knocked out.”

The loss in the first round of the NCAA Tournament ends OSU’s season. After leading by 17 points at the half, the Cowgirls (21-12) allowed Miami back into the game in the second half, eventually resulting in the fifth-largest comeback in tournament history.

With 8.9 seconds remaining, Miami guard Haley Cavinder was intentionally fouled, and despite being an 89% free-throw shooter, split her two attempts, giving the Hurricanes (20-12) a four-point lead.

Cavinder would score 12 of her 16 points in the second half, including making a pair of 3-point shots in the fourth quarter to bolster the Hurricanes’ sudden lead.

“We had to jump on them and just focusing on the defense,” Cavinder said. “That’s our bread and butter, so being able to just get stops and play our game, speed up the game and hitting our shots.”

A quick in-bound to OSU guard Anna Gret Asi on the ensuing play, who narrowly kept her feet behind the 3-point line cut Miami’s lead to one with 5.3 seconds left.

Asi would lead all Cowgirls with 16 points, four of which came from threes.

After a timeout, Miami turned the ball over on a 5-second violation, giving Alnatas the opportunity to attempt a buzzer-beating basket to win the game.

But, 20 game minutes earlier, this situation seemed far-fetched for OSU. After shooting 52% from the field in the first half, the Cowgirls claimed a 37-20 advantage against the Hurricanes, who conversely shot had a 29% field-goal percentage.

But out of the locker room, UM coach Katie Meier’s defensive press locked up the Cowgirls in the third quarter, allowing a more up-tempo offense to claw back into the game.

The Hurricanes displayed fight out of the locker room, contesting OSU in the paint and forcing OSU to rely on the 3-point shot. By the end of third, OSU’s double-digit lead was sliced to four, with Miami eventually grabbing the lead early in the fourth quarter.

“It started with defense, and always starts with defense for us,” OSU guard Lexy Keys said. “We weren’t very good in transition in that quarter, and I think it led into offense because we were – we just felt rushed.”

The breakdown ends OSU’s season with 21 wins in Hoyt’s first year, one win shy of setting a school record for wins from a coach in their first year.

It’s a stinging end to a successful first year for Hoyt, who will now lose five fifth-year players on her roster, including Alnatas, who followed Hoyt to OSU form the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

“It was incredibly successful,” Hoyt said of the turnaround from last year. “It wasn’t just successful on paper. Our culture is strong.”

The Hurricanes now advance to the second round, playing top-seeded Indiana on Monday.