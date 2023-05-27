Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

ARLINGTON, Texas – The moment couldn’t have been any bigger for Oklahoma State's Aidan Meola.

Tie ballgame, one out, nobody on base, holding the opportunity of initiating a walk-off on his shoulders.

The OSU infielder stood adjacent to home plate awaiting a pitch from Texas Tech right-handed closer Brandon Beckel. Just one pitch prior, he had fouled off a pitch on the outside corner of the strike zone, but off the sweet spot.

Coach Josh Holliday was confident that Meola had the opposing star closer timed.

“He had him,” Holliday said. “I knew it.”

On a 2-1 count, Meola whipped the bat around his shoulders with all his might. The moment it connected with the ball, he knew it was gone, and so did Holliday.

“Oh yeah,” he said. “I knew (that was gone).”

Meola watched it sail into the upper-left field deck seats of Globe Life Field to finalize OSU’s 6-5 walk-off win over 7-seed Texas Tech in the Big 12 semifinal elimination game.

With the win, OSU (41-17) clinched its fourth appearance in the Big 12 championship game since 2017. The Cowboys, who rallied from a late 5-0 deficit for its second win over Texas Tech on the day, will face 4-seed TCU at 5 p.m. Sunday for the title.

As Meola crossed home plate, his teammates flooded him in celebration.

Meola, one who has been through multiple injuries, got his moment. Holliday was ecstatic for his sophomore player.

“That’s a magical moment,” Holliday said with a grin. “Karma is a real thing in (baseball). It’s a real thing in life. That’s a kid who got injured and had to have surgery, battled back from his surgery hard, pushed and pushed because he wanted to get back.

“It was just a pretty magical day for our team in so many ways.”

OSU starter Janzen Keisel threw four shutout innings. His quality outing featuring eight strikeouts carried the Cowboys until reliever Drew Blake entered action in the top of the fifth frame.

The Red Raiders (39-21) scored five off Blake in the fifth, highlighted by Hudson White's three-run homer into the upper-left field deck.

Through seven innings, with Texas Tech leading 5-0, the opportunity of competing in the championship game seemed out-of-reach for the Cowboys, until the bottom of the eighth.

Zach Ehrhard's single pinch-hitter Beau Sylvester's two-run homer off the left- field foul pole. But it didn’t end there.

Five at-bats later, right fielder Carson Benge tied the game with a two-run single to right field.

“That was a huge hit from (Benge),” Holliday said. “That was a big moment in the game for us.”

The Red Raiders threatened with two singles in the top of the ninth, but freshman reliever Gabe Davis delivered two clutch strikeouts, including one on the hot hitter, White.

Most freshmen pitchers would feel overwhelmed in scenarios like that – but not Davis.

“I’m gonna be honest, nothing really goes through my mind when I’m pitching,” he said. “I just kind of zone everything out, like I did there, and I get my pitch call.”

And that set up Meola's opportunity for a game-winning blast.

OSU 6, TEXAS TECH 5

Texas Tech;000;050;000;--;5;7;2

Okla. State;000;000;051;-;6l12;1

Robinson, Free (6), Coombes (8), Beckel (8) and Maxcey. Keisel, Blake (5), Stebens (6), Benzor (9), Davis (9), Daugherty and Adkison (9). W: Davis (1-2). L: Beckel (5-2). T: 3:20. A: 13,532.

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.