OSU storms back on Notre Dame to win Fiesta Bowl, seals second 12-win season in school history

The win improves coach Mike Gundy’s bowl record to 11-5 and hands OSU its first New Year’s Six victory since the 2011 Fiesta Bowl, nearly 10 years to the day of the Cowboys’ 41-38 win over Stanford on the same site.

Notre Dame gained 40 yards from its first two plays from scrimmage and capped a five-play, 75-yard scoring drive on Coan’s 29-yard strike to Lorenzo Styles with OSU’s Tanner McCalister beat in coverage. The early lead doubled two possessions when OSU blitzed Coan on third and seven, leaving Chris Tyree free in the flat to haul in a dump off and scurry 53 yard for a touchdown.

After gaining 11 yards from their first three possessions, the Cowboys gained momentum and their first points on the legs of LD Brown and Jaylen Warren.

Brown, in his first action since Sept. 18, took his second hand-off 22 yards before Warren ran for 13 and took a screen for another 16 yards to take OSU deep in Notre Dame territory. The eight-play, 82-yard scoring drive finished on a pop pass from Sanders to Jaden Bray that saw the freshman receiver shed a tackler and score from nine yards out.