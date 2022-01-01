OSU storms back on Notre Dame to win Fiesta Bowl, seals second 12-win season in school history

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Notre Dame’s Michael Mayer hauled in his second touchdown of the second quarter and with one minutes and 16 seconds remaining before halftime at State Farm Stadium, Oklahoma State trailed 28-7.
Just over 16 minutes of game time later, the deficit had vanished. With help from three Tay Martin touchdowns, the ninth-ranked Cowboys carried a 31-28 lead into the Fiesta Bowl’s fourth quarter and held on from there, topping the Fighting Irish in the desert, 37-35
The Cowboys (12-2) stormed back from a dismal first half, clamping down on fifth-ranked Notre Dame (11-2) after halftime and surging ahead with quarterback Spencer Sanders to seal the second 12-win season in program history.
Jack Coan tossed four first-half touchdowns as the Fighting Irish powered to its 21-point lead before halftime. Sanders countered with 371 and four touchdowns, including two after halftime. Martin’s three touchdowns tied a Fiesta Bowl record, while kicker Tanner Brown put the Cowboys ahead with three second-half field goals.
Coan torched OSU for 342 first-half passing yards and finished with a Fiesta Bowl record 509 yards in the air. But the Cowboys stymied Coan and Notre after halftime, when the Fighting Irish were shut out until the closing stages and limited to 168 yards of offense. Malcolm Rodriguez, who picked Coan off in the fourth quarter, finished with a game-high 11 tackles.
The win improves coach Mike Gundy’s bowl record to 11-5 and hands OSU its first New Year’s Six victory since the 2011 Fiesta Bowl, nearly 10 years to the day of the Cowboys’ 41-38 win over Stanford on the same site.
Notre Dame gained 40 yards from its first two plays from scrimmage and capped a five-play, 75-yard scoring drive on Coan’s 29-yard strike to Lorenzo Styles with OSU’s Tanner McCalister beat in coverage. The early lead doubled two possessions when OSU blitzed Coan on third and seven, leaving Chris Tyree free in the flat to haul in a dump off and scurry 53 yard for a touchdown.
After gaining 11 yards from their first three possessions, the Cowboys gained momentum and their first points on the legs of LD Brown and Jaylen Warren.
Brown, in his first action since Sept. 18, took his second hand-off 22 yards before Warren ran for 13 and took a screen for another 16 yards to take OSU deep in Notre Dame territory. The eight-play, 82-yard scoring drive finished on a pop pass from Sanders to Jaden Bray that saw the freshman receiver shed a tackler and score from nine yards out.
The Cowboys kept Mayer quiet until his 16-yard touchdown reception on the Fighting Irish’s first possession of the second quarter. After Brown and Notre Dame's Jonathan Doerer traded missed field goals, the Coan to Mayer connection burned OSU again, this time from seven yards out. Coan completed 24 of his 33 passes for 342 yards and four touchdowns in the first half.
Trailing 28-7 with one minute and 16 seconds remaining, OSU clawed back with touchdowns on either side of halftime.
The Cowboys cut the gap to 28-14 before the break with a four-play, 75-yard scoring drive that began with back-to-back completions to Brennan Presley and a 9-yard touchdown connection between Sanders and Martin. After the break, Sanders completed 8-of-9 passes for 80 yards, closing the methodical series with a five-yard screen to Martin for his second touchdown of the game
Coan opened the second half 5-of-9 for 28 yards as the Fighting Irish sputtered out of halftime. OSU completed its comeback and knotted the game at 28-28 in the closing minutes of the third quarter on Martin’s third touchdown reception, tying a Fiesta Bowl record.
Brown’s 38-yard field goal on the ensuing possession handed the Cowboys their first lead of the day.
The Cowboys were poised to pad their lead as Presley cruised toward the end zone in the early minutes of the fourth quarter before Drew White forced a goal-line fumble recovered in the end zone by the Fighting Irish for a touchback. Notre Dame followed with its third three-and-out of the second half, unable to take advantage.
Brown’s 41-yard field goal extended OSU’s lead to 34-28 with 9:07 to play. The senior kicker padded the lead with a 25-yard field goal with two minutes and 16 seconds remaining. Coan’s fifth touchdown cut the gap to one possession before Jason Taylor’s onside kick recovery sealed OSU’s victory.