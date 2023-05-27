Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

ARLINGTON, Texas --- Oklahoma State left-hander Brennan Phillips had exceeded three innings only once this season prior to Saturday afternoon.

The last time it happened? OSU’s series finale win against Loyola Marymount on Feb. 26 – three months ago.

Phillips, the All-World baseball player of the year with Owasso in 2021 and '22, donned a 12.15 ERA through five starts, nine appearances and 20 innings pitched heading into the Big 12 tournament. However, with the dwindling number of available arms for his team, a start was needed -- an extensive one as well.

OSU coach Josh Holliday got all he needed out of his freshman in No. 18-ranked and 2-seeded OSU’s 8-1 win over 7-seeded Texas Tech in the first of two Big 12 tournament semifinal games between the teams Saturday.

Phillips’ inaugural inning didn’t transpire as he likely would have hoped, as two of his first three batters faced reached base. Early scenarios as such haven't gone well for him in past outings. But Saturday was different.

Phillips settled in, striking out the ensuing two batters to end the frame, leaving two Red Raiders stranded.

The Cowboys (39-17) scored first in the bottom of the second inning off three consecutive two-out base hits. OSU followed with another rally, recording three straight one-out hits and a sacrifice fly from designated hitter Colin Brueggemann to plate four more runs in the bottom of the third.

The onslaught didn’t stop there.

OSU plated two runs in the bottom of the fourth with a two-out, two-run single to right field from Tyler Wulfert, creating an eight-run cushion for the Cowboys. He finished with two hits and three RBIs in four at-bats.

The Red Raiders (39-20) ended Phillips' shutout in the fifth on a leadoff homer from catcher Hudson White. They threatened again in the top of the eighth with a bases-loaded, one-out situation. However, an inning-ending 6-4-3 double play extinguished the threat for OSU.

Phillips’ outing concluded after six innings and seven strikeouts with just four hits and one earned run surrendered.

Senior reliever Bayden Root took the mound in the top of the seventh, throwing the remaining three innings, striking out three and securing the OSU win, holding Texas Tech to a sub-two run total for just the third time this season.

With the win, an elimination game with the Red Raiders will be played at 4 p.m. Another OSU win would mark the first time it defeated Texas Tech in consecutive outings in a single season since 2017. In addition, it would put the Cowboys in the Big 12 tournament title game for the fourth time in the past six full seasons, not counting the shortened 2020 year.

OSU 8, TEXAS TECH 1

Texas Tech;000;010;000;--;1;5;2

Okla. State;024;200;00X;--;8;8;2

Petty, Lysik (3), Lopez (4), Erdman (5) and White. Phillips, Root (7) and Adkison. W: Phillips (2-1). L: Petty (3-1). T: 2:45.

