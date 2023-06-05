OKLAHOMA CITY — There was no doubt in Lexi Kilfoyl’s statement.

The Oklahoma State pitcher was going to be back. After the Cowgirls were eliminated from the Women’s College World Series by Tennessee on Sunday, Kilfoyl announced she’d return to Stillwater for another season.

“I think we have so much room for growth and potential with our team next year,” Kilfoyl said. “We’ll be in forever debt to these seniors because they’ve just made this place so amazing.”

As the Cowgirls’ 2023 campaign winds down, and OSU coach Kenny Gajewski prepares for another offseason of roster management, Kilfoyl's pledge keeps the pitching staff intact after ace Kelly Maxwell announced in February she'd return next season.

Kilfoyl, a transfer from Alabama, posted a 1.70 ERA this season and was the most consistent pitcher for the Cowgirls in the postseason. As stellar pitching performances dominate the WCWS, her return can't be understated.

The remainder of the team won’t go unscathed. Second baseman Rachel Becker and designated player Morgyn Wynne exhausted eligibility. Pillars of the organization — catcher Taylor Tuck, centerfielder Chyenne Factor and shortstop Kiley Naomi — did as well.

“I’ve been able to write her name in at shortstop for four or five years now, and it’s going to be weird to not be able to do that,” Gajewski said of Naomi. “It’s going to be weird to not hit her groundballs every day.”

Season No. 8 under Gajewski was sprinkled with highs and lows. Gajewski even went as far to tab it as the hardest of his career. After OSU trotted to the best record in program history through the first 40 games, the group stumbled down the final stretch, losing 11 of their last 13.

The Cowgirls found their footing in the postseason, surging through the regional and super regional rounds to make their fourth consecutive WCWS appearance. With a team that consistently ranked in the top three throughout the season, OSU’s lone WCWS win came against No. 15 Utah. Losses to No. 3 Florida State and fourth-ranked Tennessee eliminated the group.

“I’m a better head coach here today than I was here last year at this time,” Gajewski said. “My staff, just I love what we’re doing and how they’re working. It’s been the hardest year, but I think honestly this may be the most rewarding year at this point, you know what I mean?”

The focus remains on the future. The Cowgirls will likely hit the transfer portal hard again after reaping the rewards the past few seasons. There was Becker and Wynne this year. Impactful pitchers like Miranda Elish and Carrie Eberle in years past. The next crop will likely do the same and already started with OSU earning a commitment from McNeese State transfer Jil Poullard.

Excluding the portal, Gajewski even used this year’s WCWS as an audition for underclassmen.

Freshman Tallen Edwards played in all three World Series games, recording two of OSU’s four hits against Tennessee. Redshirt freshman Micaela Wark started all three games.

Gajewski groups rookie pitcher Kyra Aycock in with the group as well. Aycock threw 3 2/3 innings against Florida State, recording four earned runs.

“She’s a kid that the more she throws, the better that she’ll be,” Gajewski said after the FSU game. “I’m trying to be back here every year. To do that, I got to get these kids experience.”

Still, there’s introspection from Gajewski. The next few days will be spent unwinding after the season before returning to the “never ending” recruiting trail. With new NCAA rules allowing for a fourth coach, Gajewski prepares to fill that spot. Same with a full-time video coordinator.

“We’ve got to be tough,” he said. “We’re not quite tough enough yet. That’s on me. I’ve got to get better at that. I’m getting better at creating that toughness because, when you’re here (WCWS), it’s the tough of the tough.

“It’s like an MMA fight.”