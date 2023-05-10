BROKEN ARROW — Eugenio Chacarra’s pro golf start has unique similarities to his Oklahoma State experience.

Chacarra is one of the rare golfers to depart one team concept (playing for OSU in college) for another (playing for Fireballs on the LIV tour).

“Super fun. I never played PGA TOUR or anything, so I came from college and college was the same thing. I feel like I love it. Having teammates, friends and someone to support and be happy when they do good, and even when you're not having a good week, trying to help your team in one round or something is huge, so it's such a fun format,” Chacarra said on Wednesday.

“It's fun for the people, and for me in Europe, Spanish people, they like more LIV Golf than the PGA TOUR. They're just supporting the team.”

LIV Golf Tulsa tees off on Friday with a 54-hole dash to the finish. There are prizes for the individual winner as well as four-man team races during the three-day event at Cedar Ridge Country Club.

It’s a much more laid back event than last year’s PGA Championship at Southern Hills.

There is music blasting, unique questions and no bashfulness. During the tail end of Chacarra’s meeting with the media, his Fireballs captain Sergio Garcia jokingly yelled for the 23-year-old to hurry so his team could get to a practice round.

During a 30-minute question-and-answer session, the inquiries varied from the serious (“what do you think of the course?”) to the crazy (“how many pairs of socks do you own?” That answer was easy: Around 200).

All of the OSU mentors on the tour are strong for Chacarra, but no one beats Garcia.

“For me he's been like my second dad. He's helping me so much. I learned so much from him. He's always trying to help me,” Chacarra said. “Sergio has more experience than (teammates Abraham Ancer and Carlos Ortiz), but these guys also have a lot of experience. They've been playing golf for a lot of years. I'm very grateful for the opportunity Sergio gave me and Abraham and Carlos, teaching me all day, and I'm here just to learn as much as I can every day.”

Chacarra spoke about his journey to OSU.

He said he didn’t make his SAT score needed to get to Stanford, which got his first commitment. The Spaniard played one year at Wake Forest before heading to Stillwater for two seasons.

“I was watching Matthew Wolff making that 50 to win NCAAs and all the people in the crowd shouting and screaming, and I was like ‘man, that looks like Real Madrid soccer; I want to play for that team,’” Chacarra said.

He entered the transfer portal, which coincided with the Cowboys losing several solid players like Viktor Hovland, Kris Ventura and Wolff. A spot opened up and Chacarra joined OSU.

“Without Oklahoma State I wouldn't be where I am right now. I learned so much. I feel it's an incredible program with incredible people, and you have everything you need to be successful in golf, so that's why there are a lot of names at Oklahoma State on every tour in the world,” Chacarra said.

Chacarra even has a little bit of course knowledge. While playing for the Cowboys, he played a couple of practice rounds at the Broken Arrow club.

“It's not a very long course, but it's a course that you need to place the ball pretty good, and if you don't, the rough is going to get real nasty, the greens are going to get firm, hopefully a little firmer and they're quick. They're small greens, small sections, and it's going to be a good test,” Chacarra said.

“I feel overall it's a great golf course. It's going to test every shot in your bag. It's going to feel like it's a fair course. The guy that plays the best is going to win on Sunday.

“I'm excited to be here, excited for having a big event and big field in Oklahoma because they deserve it, and I don't think there's a better course in Tulsa to get a tournament like this.”