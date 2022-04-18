OSU spring finale to have practice format

STILLWATER — Rather than have a traditional spring game, Oklahoma State will host a practice Saturday afternoon that is free and open to the public for its spring finale.

A shortage of available offensive linemen is the issue. Only 14 are on the team during the spring, and several of those are sidelined.

“We’ve had a really good spring,” coach Mike Gundy said before Monday’s practice. “I just wish we had 12 linemen so we could go six on each side and play a game.

“But we just don’t have that luxury at this time to do that. So to go out Saturday and practice like we’re going to practice today will be more beneficial for the fans than to try to split up and play some kind of a game with players switching sides.”

The depth situation is a temporary problem, particularly with the addition of three transfer offensive linemen and three high school seniors between now and the fall.

“We will have 25 offensive linemen in August, so we’ll be just fine,” Gundy said. “We just don’t have them right now.”

Including Saturday, the Cowboys have four practices left to conclude the spring. One is a rescheduled session from when a minor Type A flu outbreak canceled practice two weeks ago.

Asked which players he wants to get a closer look at this week, Gundy said: “Just everybody. They’re all getting good reps. The young guys are getting quality work. They’re practicing hard.

“I feel good about our concepts, our schemes. I feel good about our coaches. I feel good about the adjustments with coach (new defensive coordinator Derek) Mason.”

