OSU spring camp to start March 22, spring practice finale set for April 23

STILLWATER — The first steps in Oklahoma State’s 2022 football season lie about two weeks away.

The Cowboys officially released their spring practice slate Monday morning with the first of 15 spring sessions set to take place on Tuesday March 22. The five-week camp schedule stretches into late April, concluding with a spring football finale at 11 a.m. on April 23 at Boone Pickens Stadium. Admission to the final practice is free to all fans.

OSU is also expected to host its Pro Day on March 24. Former Cowboys Malcolm Rodriguez, Jaylen Warren and Kolby Harvell-Peel each participated in the NFL Scouting Combine last week. The NFL Draft is scheduled for April 28-30 in Las Vegas.

OSU’s 18th spring camp under coach Mike Gundy will feature new faces both on the field and within the Cowboys’ coaching staff.

The program welcomed 10 mid-year enrollees to campus in January with wide receiver Talyn Shettron, running backs Ollie Gordon and CJ Brown and quarterback Garret Rangel among the freshman signees featured on OSU’s spring roster. Spring camp will also offer the Cowboys’ pair of junior college transfers — offensive lineman Tyrone Webber and linebacker Xavier Benson — their first bits of action in Stillwater.

On the sidelines, the spring offers defensive coordinator Derek Mason his first crack at shaping an OSU defense that led the nation in sacks last fall. Mason officially joined Gundy’s staff on Jan. 26, replacing Jim Knowles who left for the same position at Ohio State on Dec. 7, 2021, after four seasons with the Cowboys.

Seating for the April 23 spring finale is general admission and parking in Lots 4 and 10 outside of Boone Pickens Stadium will be free and open to the public.

OSU has packaged the final spring practice with baseball and softball events as part of Orange Power Weekend from April 22-24. Gundy will throw out the first pitch before the Cowboys’ April 22 home game against TCU at O’Brate Stadium. Mason is set for first pitch duties at OSU’s baseball and softball games on the 23rd.

The Cowboys 2022 season opener is scheduled for Thursday Sept. 1 against Central Michigan at Boone Pickens Stadium.

