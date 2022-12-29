 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

OSU Sports Extra podcast: Wrapping up football season

  • Updated
  • 0

Dean Ruhl breaks down a 7-6 season that ended with a bowl loss to Wisconsin. What went right in 2022, what went wrong and players to watch next season.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Omny Studio

Subscribe to this podcast on: Apple | Google | Spotify

Related

Cowboys close chaotic month with 24-17 Guaranteed Rate Bowl loss to Wisconsin

People are also reading…

Breaking down OSU’s 24-17 loss against Wisconsin in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Bill Haisten: There was drama at the end, but the lack of a run game dooms OSU

Photos: OSU falls to Wisconsin in Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Contact us

Dean RuhlEmail | Twitter | Follow his stories

Patrick Prince: Email | Twitter | Facebook

Subscribe to this podcast on: Apple | Google | Spotify

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Serena Williams struggling to 'relax' after retiring from tennis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert