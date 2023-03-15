Staffing issues prevented NIT's top-seeded Oklahoma State Cowboys from hosting the opening round Wednesday night. Dean Ruhl and Patrick Prince talk about OSU's and Youngstown State's motivation, injuries and more entering the postseason. Did OSU's tough schedule (with 18 "Quad 1" games) work against them for an NCAA Tournament bid? Plus, looking ahead of the NCAA wrestling championships hosted by Tulsa's BOK Center, and the women's basketball team in the NCAA Tournament.