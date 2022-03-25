OSU Sports Extra podcast: Upbeat Mike Gundy as spring football begins

In this week's podcast, Guerin Emig and Eli Lederman talk about what has Coach Mike Gundy so happy as spring football practice begins, and it's not just coming off a Fiesta Bowl winning season.
Plus, an outstanding OSU Pro Day performances by linebackers Malcolm Rodriguez and Devin Harper and new defensive coordinator Derek Mason; closing out basketball season with Tulsa Memorial grad Keylan Boone in the transfer portal but twin brother Kalib Boone potentially staying; new women's basketball coach Jacie Hoyt; and an update on baseball and softball.
I cover Oklahoma State athletics for the Tulsa World. Previously, I've worked for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Emporia Gazette in Kansas and the Columbia Missourian. I'm a graduate of the University of Missouri and a native of Mamaroneck, NY.
I'm the proud father of Gretchen and Holden. Devoted husband to Christy, who has been my best friend since biology class at Booker T. Washington. I covered the OU Sooners for 15 years. That was both challenging and rewarding. Now I get to write columns.
Comfortable analyzing familiar conference rivals and smooth calling game highlights, Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton turned heads during his brief stint as an analyst for ESPN at the Big 12 Tournament last week.
Oklahoma State Mike Gundy enters his 18th spring camp surrounded by both constants and changes, equipped with an offense led by Kasey Dunn and Spencer Sanders while Derek Mason takes over the Cowboys' defense.