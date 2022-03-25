 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

OSU Sports Extra podcast: Upbeat Mike Gundy as spring football begins

  • Updated
  • 0

In this week's podcast, Guerin Emig and Eli Lederman talk about what has Coach Mike Gundy so happy as spring football practice begins, and it's not just coming off a Fiesta Bowl winning season.

Plus, an outstanding OSU Pro Day performances by linebackers Malcolm Rodriguez and Devin Harper and new defensive coordinator Derek Mason; closing out basketball season with Tulsa Memorial grad Keylan Boone in the transfer portal but twin brother Kalib Boone potentially staying; new women's basketball coach Jacie Hoyt; and an update on baseball and softball.

Related content:

Guerin Emig: Mike Gundy seems fresh as ever entering his 18th spring at OSU

Photos: First day of spring football practice at Oklahoma State

People are also reading…

New coordinator, same defense: Cowboys transition into spring camp with Mason leading OSU defense

Photos: Athletes display their prowess at Oklahoma State’s Pro Day

OSU Pro Day: LBs Devin Harper, Malcolm Rodriguez put up big numbers

OSU's Keylan Boone transferring; twin Kalib plans to stay

OSU's Kalib Boone says he is 'here to stay'

Watch Now: New OSU women's basketball coach Jacie Hoyt: 'I am all in'

No. 9 Oklahoma State baseball downs Oral Roberts for eighth straight win

Sports Columnist Guerin Emig: Email | Twitter | Follow his stories

Sports Writer Eli Lederman: Email | Twitter | Follow his stories

eli.lederman@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

OSU Sports Writer

I cover Oklahoma State athletics for the Tulsa World. Previously, I've worked for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Emporia Gazette in Kansas and the Columbia Missourian. I'm a graduate of the University of Missouri and a native of Mamaroneck, NY.

Sports Columnist

I'm the proud father of Gretchen and Holden. Devoted husband to Christy, who has been my best friend since biology class at Booker T. Washington. I covered the OU Sooners for 15 years. That was both challenging and rewarding. Now I get to write columns.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Lewis Hamilton focusing on societal change rather than F1 titles

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert