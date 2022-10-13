 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
OSU Sports Extra podcast: TCU is toughest test so far

Things have come together for the Oklahoma State Cowboys during the first half of the football season. Kelly Hines and Patrick Prince talk about the upcoming road test at No. 13 TCU; redshirt freshman safety Kendal Daniels described as "somewhat reliable" by Coach Gundy; depth at wide receiver including former Bixby standout and true freshman Braylin Presley; and more. Also, Coach Gundy reveals that he interviewed with the NFL's Tampa Bay Bucs after winning the 2012 Fiesta Bowl.

